









Great British Bake Off 2022 has come to an end as it crowned its winner on the episode that came out on Tuesday, November 15.

The top three finalists to compete with each other for the title were Abdul Rehman Sharif, 29, Syabira Yusoff, 32, and Sandro Farmhouse, 30.

Fans of the Channel 4 show were glued to their television screens as the stakes were high in the finale.

Who won the Great British Bake off 2022?

Among the final trio, it was Syabira who took home the Great British Bake Off crown.

As host Matt Lucus called her name out, a shocked-yet-delighted Syabira hugged her fellow contestants. The crowd broke out into cheers and claps. The judges walked over to the baker and handed her the prize.

Following Syabira’s win, judge Paul Hollywood noted: ‘Some of the flavours we have never had in the tent before and are unlikely to have again, she is an incredible baker.’

Syabira expressed her disbelief while addressing her win. ‘I can’t believe it, honestly, it hasn’t sunk in yet,’ she said. ‘All the hard work, all the trial, and error, it has all been worth it.’

The contestant also noted how the show had helped her trust her instincts more. Syabira also revealed that her confidence has grown tremendously.

View Instagram Post

Great British Bake Off fans react to Syabira’s win

Many fans of the Great British Bake Off were thoroughly delighted to see the Malaysian-origin baker win.

“Congratulations Syabira @SyabiraBakes you so deserved to win. You’re very talented and you’ve been a joy to watch,” a fan wrote heartily congratulating the young baker.

“What a well-deserved winner!!! @SyabiraBakes you were amazing all the way through,” a second person said.

Meet Syabira Yusoff on Instagram

Syabira has two Instagram accounts. One is her personal account which she has kept private while the other is a personal blog called Syabira bakes.

The British Bake off winner has close to 28,000 followers on her Instagram. Her bio reads that she is a ‘Proud Malaysian baker.’

Syabira’s Instagram page shows her passion for food. She has posted several pictures from her time on the Channel 4 show. She has also posted pictures of her creations as a baker.

WATCH THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF FINALE ON CHANNEL 4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

A Film by Jonah Hill “Stutz” | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 11579 A Film by Jonah Hill “Stutz” | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/UKCmefQdplI/hqdefault.jpg 1186199 1186199 center 22403