The 2019 series of Made in Chelsea has been pretty hard to keep up to date with.

From Jamie Laing breaking up with El and lining up multiple new blonde interests to the someone called Angus and Mark Francis’s new sidekick, there are a lot of new cast members to get to grip with.

And, the latest addition to the SW3 crowd is Huge Leefe. Err, who?

How did Hugo arrive in Made in Chelsea?

Hugo Leefe arrived on MIC as Maeva D’Ascanio’s latest accessory.

The fiery French star teased her ‘new man’ onto the show in episode 9, where she paraded Hugo in front of ex-Miles Nazaire at a glamorous ball.

However, their relationship didn’t last long, with Maeva clearly not near over Miles and Hugo landing a kiss with Amelia Mist during an evening of blind dates.

Who is Hugo?

New blonde guy goes by the name of Hugo Leefe.

He looks like a part of the MIC family, with various photos of him on Instagram next to current and previous cast members such as OG Hugo, Hugo Taylor.

More on Hugo Leefe

According to his LinkedIn, Hugo is the sales executive at OddBalls Apparel.

OddBalls is a funky underwear brand that helps to raise awareness of testicular cancer.

Hugo studied at Northumbria University and lived and worked in Newcastle before moving to London in 2018.

You can follow Hugo on Instagram under @hugoleefe where he has just over 1,000 followers.

Hugo and Amelia Mist?

Judging by Instagram, it looks like Hugo continues to get chummy with co-star Amelia.

Here he is in a photo with Alex Mytton, Angus Findlay, James Taylor and Amelia Mist, hinting that he could be around to stay for a few episodes.

On the show, episode 11 finished with the pair sort of agreeing to continue dating.

You know, in classic MIC way, where there are no ‘labels’ and someone is more than likely to get hurt.

