MIC: Why did Habbs and Harvey break up?

During a trip to Cornwall ahead of Gareth and Ollie’s wedding, several Made in Chelsea cast members travelled down to celebrate with them.

It looked to be a slightly awkward encounter between exes Habbs and Harvey, however they later had a conversation and made friends again.

So why did the former MIC couple break up in the first place? Let’s take a look back at the history between them…

Harvey. Picture: Channel 4

Habbs and Harvey reunite on MIC

Things had got pretty awkward between them, after Harvey started dating her former bestie and house mate Emily Blackwell in season 19.

Emily wasn’t over the moon that Harvey had travelled down to Cornwall, where his ex Habbs was also going to be.

Habbs and Harvey agreed to be civil, but it got messy when Harvey told Emily that Habbs became “touchy” and had gone down memory lane.

In the upcoming episode, it looks like it all kicks off, with Emily not knowing who to believe and Harvey storming off from their date.

This whole Harvey Habbs and Emily situation is so unnecessary #MadeInChelsea — Reena (@LadyReenz) November 30, 2020

Habbs and Harvey: Relationship timeline

Back in 2017, Harvey turned down an offer to appear on Made in Chelsea when he was dating Habbs, as reported by the Daily Mail.

However, Habbs split up with him and went on the show one week later, when Harvey had just left Newcastle University.

They were together throughout Harvey’s whole time at university, meaning they must have been together for at least three years.

Since their split, Habbs went on to date Alex Mytton and Sam Thompson, and is now in a relationship with Jamie Laing.

Harvey follows Habbs on insta but she doesn’t follow him back 😭😂 #madeinchelsea — George (@georgiia_xo) December 1, 2020

Why did Habbs and Harvey break up?

They were going through a rough patch when they split

When Habbs and Harvey broke up, it was revealed they were going through a rough patch, but that she split up with him just before joining MIC.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Habbs told Harvey not to go on the show, but when producers became interested in them as a couple, she accepted.

Harvey had turned down the offer due to having accounting exams at university, and because he didn’t want it to interfere with their relationship.

Three years on and they are both in their own relationships…

