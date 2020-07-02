Since its premiere back in 2010, Four in a Bed has featured a number of bed and breakfast places across the UK.

The Channel 4 series follows contestants who switch their B&B hotels and pay the amount they think is the most acceptable. As a result, one B&B couple receives the title ‘best value for money’.

Viewers recently recalled an old episode of the series which featured Lisa and Keith from The Court House Unique Boutique B&B.

So, what happened to them? Where are they now?

Who are Keith and Lisa?

Keith and Lisa Shearin are the owners of Court House Unique Boutique B&B in Shelsley Walsh, Worcestershire. They appeared in episodes back in 2015 and 2016.

The couple renovated the building, which is thousands of years old, to an elegant and contemporary B&B. The hotel comprises of guest rooms, a dining room, as well as a billiard room and a bar.

The Court House’s description on TripAdvisor says:

The grand & beautiful interiors of this opulent home will inspire and delight. This luxury catered country house with the romance of staying on the Shelsley Walsh hill climb track with the hire one of a Morgan for the Day or Evening.

The Court House won Four in a Bed in 2015, while it also received the title of ‘Best B&B’ in Worcestershire in 2016.

SO SIMPLE: How to make Andi Peters’ three-ingredient lemonade scones

Why did Keith and Lisa leave?

Keith and Lisa left Four in a Bed “due to unforeseen circumstances”, the Channel 4 series revealed at the time.

However, their sudden departure from the show has left many viewers confused to what exactly happened to the couple.

While shows normally address contestants’ exit, whether that’s due to personal or professional issues, it’s unknown why Keith and Lisa had left.

Where are they now?

Keith and Lisa are still running their B&B in Shelsley Walsh. Of course, the place has stayed closed over the last few months due to the pandemic crisis.

On TripAdvisor, there’s an update from Court House which says: “This property is temporarily closed until 05/08/2020.”

WATCH FOUR IN A BED WEEKDAYS AT 5 PM ON CHANNEL 4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK