Why did Tristan and Verity break up? Instagram hints when Made in Chelsea stars broke up!

Made in Chelsea came to an end on Monday, April 27th.

E4 should have broadcast the full season of series 19, but the show has been cut short due to the coronavirus crisis.

The end credits of episode 6 brought highly-anticipated updates on some Made in Chelsea couples, though viewers were left gutted after learning that Tristan and Verity had called it quits.

So, why did Tristan and Verity break up?

Tristan and Verity’s relationship timeline

Tristan and Verity met on Made in Chelsea’s series 18 back in 2019.

At the time, Verity was dating James Taylor. After they broke up, things between Verity and Tristan started heating up. Tristan had his eye on Emily Blackwell too, but his chemistry with Verity was much stronger.

Tristan and Verity made it official on their Instagram in October 2019 when both of them started sharing snaps together.

Why did Tristan and Verity break up?

It’s not clear why Tristan and Verity have called it quits. The couple hasn’t revealed the reason for their break-up, though they should address it on their social media pages at some point.

The two have regularly shared loved-up selfies on Instagram and some of Tristan and Verity’s last social media posts together date back to March 2020. So they must have separated just a few weeks ago since the two were very much in love!

Plus, Tristan shared a self-love post at the beginning of April, saying to “always make sure you love the person looking back at you from the mirror”.

Fans react to Tristan and Verity’s break up

It’s safe to say that viewers were gutted to learn that Tristan and Verity had gone their separate ways.

The end credits of episode 6 (April 27th) showed that Verity was enjoying the lockdown period with her friend Amelia, while Tristan recently shared an Instagram snap with his mother, saying that he looks forward to their next adventure together.

#MadeInChelsea please tell me the part about Verity and Tristan being broken up is a lie. The only couple I like in there this season 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0WTcRpTF9N — liyahliyah✌ (@Aliza_96) April 27, 2020

Still shocked over Tristan and Verity broke up #MadeInChelsea — Ruthyxx (@pop_ruth) April 27, 2020

