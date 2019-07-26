Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Channel 4 certainly delivered when they gave us genius TV show Gogglebox. And in 2019 they’ve gone and outdone themselves by giving us a Celebrity version of the show.

Celebrity Gogglebox started on June 14th 2019 and saw an array of famous faces in place of the regular families we’re all used to seeing such as the Malones and the Siddiquis.

The telly-watching show saw the celebrities cosy up with snacks, puppies and more to commentate on everything from Killing Eve to Love Island and Silence of the Lambs.

Now, the question of whether Celebrity Gogglebox is on tonight is on everyone’s minds, so has the hilarious series ended? And how many episodes are left?

Is Celebrity Gogglebox on tonight?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. Celebrity Gogglebox has finished for 2019.

The final episode of Celebrity Gogglebox series 1 aired on Friday, July 19th at 9 pm on Channel 4.

Of course, all of the Celebrity Gogglebox episodes are available to watch on the ALL4 player.

In its 9-10 pm place will be 8 Out of Ten Cats Does Countdown. Episode 1 airs on July 26th 2019.

Celebrity Gogglebox 2019: How many episodes are there?

The Celebrity edition of Gogglebox is made up of six episodes, each an hour long.

Episode 1 of the show introduced viewers to everyone from Kelly Osborne to Oti Mabuse.

And by the end of the series, we’d seen more famous faces than you could shake a stick at including rapper Professor Green and Happy Mondays band members Shaun Ryder and Bez.

Celebrity Gogglebox 2019: Cast

A whole host of celebs took part in the 2019 show from current pop stars to 90’s girl band favourites.

Here’s a list of the Celebrity Gogglebox cast 2019:

Oti Mabuse and her sisters Phemelo and Motsi

Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo and Stanley Johnson

Nick Grimshaw and his niece, Liv

Little Mix

Nicole Appleton and Melanie Blatt of All Saints

Chris Eubank Sr and Jr

Example, Professor Green and Chris Ramsey

Chris Kamara and his sons, Ben and Jack

Shaun Ryder and Bez

Westlife

Martin and Roman Kemp

Emily Atack and her mum, Kate Robbins

Jessie J and Jamal Edwards

Loyle Carner and his mum, Jean

Laurence and Emilia Fox

Keren Woodward and Sara Dallin of Bananarama

Lisa Faulker and Nicola Stephenson

Kelly Osborne and friends Sammy and Fleur

Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall

Mark Ronson and Serge Pizzorno

Sunetra Sarker and Georgia Taylor

Rylan Clark-Neal and his mum, Linda

Giles Brandreth and Shiela Hancock

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev

Jamie and Rebekah Vardy

Olly Alexander and his mum, Vicki

Every single one of the celebrities brought something to the show but it was Rylan’s mum that really won viewers’ hearts on the series.

One Twitter user wrote: “Celebrity Gogglebox has been so good, much better than I thought it would be. There have been some fantastic celeb tv watchers, but I think the star of the show has been Rylan’s mum”.

