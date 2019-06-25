Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

First Dates is one of the most popular dating shows in the UK.

Each episode offers a cocktail of emotions from wincing awkwardness to heart-melting cuteness, and all wrapped up in the Paternoster Chop House with Fred Sirieix and the gang.

The 2019 edition, season 12, started airing in mid-April with most series airing for around 10-15 episodes.

So why isn’t First Dates on TV tonight? Has the series finished? And when can we expect Merlin, CiCi and the gang back on our screens?

Are any of the season 12 couples still together?

No, absolutely zero of them!

We were unable to check-in with every couple from season 12, although it doesn’t seem like any of the daters are still together.

Stats from Buzz Bingo show that First Dates boasts only eight couples still dating since it launched in 2013, two behind The Undateables, who lead the pack.

One of the most famous couple’s is ‘Northern’ Cindy and Elan – known as team khaki during their time on the show.

Has First Dates 2019 finished?

Yes.

The series ended on Tuesday, June 18th, with episode 13.

A season climax saw a very Greek-ish Greek couple and the return of Jade, who appeared on the show in an earlier series.

Fortunately, you’ll be happy to hear that First Dates should swing around before the end of the year. Since 2017, the Channel 4 dating show has been hitting us with a double dose every year.

First Dates season 13 should launch in September or October 2019.

When is First Dates Hotel?

Coming soon!

Currently, there is no confirmed start date for First Dates Hotel 2019 although filming is already pressing ahead in Southern Italy.

You can expect the nation’s favourite holiday dating show to arrive sometime in August or even late July.

