With Love Island 2019 airing every night at 9 pm, reality TV fans have found it difficult to juggle their nightly schedule sat in front of the telly box.

Made in Chelsea also airs at the same time on E4, with the 2019 season coming to a close on Monday night (June 17th) via a drama-packed episode.

What happened between Miles Nazaire and Maeva D’Ascanio? Are Jamie Laing and Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo madly in love?

Unfortunately, not everyone has been able to catch up on the answers as episode 13 is missing from the Channel 4 ALL4 player – here’s everything you need to know!

Is episode 13 on ALL4?

Yes!

Each Made in Chelsea episode is usually instantly uploaded to the ALL4 media player after it finishes broadcasting, at around 10 pm.

However, this did not happen following Monday night’s ep (June 17th).

Nonetheless, Reality Titbit can confirm that episode 13 is now on the ALL4 player having been uploaded at 11 am on Tuesday, June 18th.

What happens in the episode?

The drama between Miles and Maeva and Jamie and Habbs will finally reach its peak.

Miles confronts friend-turn-foe James Taylor about sleeping with his ex, Maeva, although his anger looks short-lived considering Instagram Stories shows him and Maeva recently out in London enjoying cosy drinks together.

Sophie Hermann launches an attack at Jamie Laing and Habbs’s new relationship in defence of Habbs’s ex, Sam Thompson, although it looks as if MIC’s latest power couple brush aside all of the hate in the name of love.

How cute!

Has MIC season 17 now finished?

Yup!

Episode 13 was the last in the series. However, there is likely to be an abroad special series that will air in August/September, just like last year’s Made in Chelsea: Croatia short series.

Then, in March 2020, MIC should swing around for yet another series.

