Flirty Dancing series 2: Cast, start date and episode guide!

Flirty Dancing is Channel 4’s fresh take on dating shows.

Instead of the regular dinner date or classic show where celebrities take part, it is a down-to-earth dating show where real people do their best to find love through their passion for dance.

Ashley Banjo and a whole host of Diversity members see the routine practice through.

You’d think the singletons couldn’t go wrong with that level of teaching but with nerves and first-date jitters to keep in check you see the daters really face their fears.

For anyone who loved the dating and dancing show Flirty Dancing, here’s everything you need to know about series 2… it’s coming back to our screens sooner than you might think!

Flirty Dancing series 2: Start date

Flirty Dancing series 1 kicked off from January 10th 2019 and we’re lucky to have been blessed with two seasons in one year. The second season of Flirty Dancing returns to our screens on Friday, November 8th.

Channel 4 has announced the show will also air at an earlier time, showing at 8 pm.

And yes! Ashley Banjo will be returning as the show’s lead presenter.

Flirty Dancing episode guide

Six one-hour episodes have been commissioned, including a one hour Stand Up To Cancer celebrity special! Which of our favourite celebs looking for love will take on the challenge?

The final episode will air on Friday, December 13th which is when we presume the Stand Up to Cancer special will air.

However, there is a chance the special could air sooner than December, as the SU2C specials are currently underway. We will keep your updated with any new information about when the celeb special will be.

Each episode will be available to watch after the show has broadcast on the Channel 4 catch-up service, 4oD.

Meet the Flirty Dancing cast!

Not much has been revealed about the cast of Flirty Dancing season 2 as of yet… Channel 4 are keeping it well under wraps!

But episode one’s line-up is now out.

The first episode will star 23-year-old country music fan Kerry and her potential flame, 26-year-old musician and cheerleading coach Jordan. Also up in episode 1 is Nife, a customer care advisor and fashion retail assistant Shaun.

The rest of the cast has not yet been revealed but we will keep this page updated with any new information on who is signed up to dance their way to romance!

How to catch up with Series 1

If you’ve missed any episodes of Flirty Dancing series 1 then head over to Channel 4’s catch up website – ALL4 and get up to speed with what everyone is larking on about in the office!

Episodes 1-5 are on the website and are free to watch.