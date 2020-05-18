Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Channel 4 have launched a new daytime TV series which is sure to consume you with a serious case of wanderlust.

On Monday, May 18th, Work on the Wild Side kicked off. It will air weekdays at 4 pm for the following two weeks (culminating on Friday, May 29th).

It follows British volunteers who are working to protect animals in South Africa’s national parks. Expect stunning scenery, adorable animals and tonnes of emotion.

But who is the narrator of Work on the Wild Side? Find out about the presenter here!

Who is the Work on the Wild Side narrator?

Greg James

Greg James is the narrator for the new Channel 4 docuseries.

The 34-year-old presenter is best known for his radio work, as he currently hosts The Radio 1 Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 1. But Greg is also a writer and has made his way into the television industry, so it’s likely you’ll be seeing much more of him on our screens.

Greg is from Lewisham in London.

Greg has been all over the TV schedule as of late. Before Work on the Wild Side, Greg had just appeared as a guest judge on BBC Two’s Great British Menu.

Greg has been posting all about his extra TV work.

To keep up to date with his latest, you can follow him on Instagram @greg_james.

