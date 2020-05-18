Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

If you’re after another crafts series, Channel 4 recently launched The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft.

The series follows a cast of talented craftspeople who use their imagination and skills to impress presenters Keith Lemon and Anna Richardson.

With the help of quality control craft masters Harriet Vine and Zak Khchai, the show picks up the most innovative designers who will then create a piece for a celebrity guest.

So, who is Zak Khchai? Here’s everything you need to know about Zak, including career and Instagram!

Who is Zak Khchai?

Zac is a crafts expert, artist and author from Paris.

The Channel 4 star discovered his passion for DIY and sewing as a kid when he lived in the countryside with his family. He used to play with his younger sisters, making dresses for dolls together.

Later on, he took a course in visual arts and picked up knitting and crochet more professionally. On his blog zakadit.com, Zak says: “Dance, drawing, knitting, crochet and sewing are also part of my daily life. I don’t really know how to get bored and stay put! I like it when it moves, I like it when it lives!”

Apart from his gig on The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft, Zac loves leading DIY and sewing workshops for other crafts enthusiasts like himself.

He has also published two books which you can find on Amazon.

Zak Khchai’s online classes

If you’re after a new sewing challenge, you will find a lot of DIY projects on Zak’s blog at zakadit.com.

In addition, we found that he collaborated with other channels to create a few crochet pieces. You can find the videos when you search for ‘Zak Khchai’ on YouTube.

Moreover, there are plenty of tutorials you can watch from Zak’s Facebook page as well.

Follow Zak on Instagram

On his Instagram account, you will often find Zak dancing, drawing and creating stuff. His profile captures his colorful and fun personality and you might get inspired to start knitting after scrolling through his Insta!

Follow Zac under the name @zakadit.

