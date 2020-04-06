Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Made in Chelsea has returned to its Monday timeslot at 9 pm, bringing back the posh and dramatic lives of Chelsea’s residents.

The hit E4 reality show premiered with its nineteenth series in March 2020 with many familiar faces and a bunch of newcomers.

In episode 3 (Monday, April 6th), we got introduced to Zara’s parents who met for a dinner with their daughter and her boyfriend Sam Thompson.

So, let’s find out more about Alan and Karen McDermott, including their social media profiles!

Who are Zara’s parents?

Zara’s parents Alan and Karen live in Essex.

By the looks of Alan’s social media posts, he is a keen singer and musician. He previously performed at a music festival in Tilbury. Meanwhile, Karen’s career is unknown and she is not that active on social media.

In Made in Chelsea, Alan and Karen have revealed that they’ve been together for 25 years. Make a note, Zara and Sam…

Find Alan and Karen on social media

We found Zara’s parents on Facebook! You can follow Karen’s profile here and find Alan’s Facebook here. In a recent Facebook post, Alan revealed that they’ve filmed Zara’s upcoming BBC documentary about how she fell victim to a porn website.

Karen has an Instagram page as well, though her account is private and she might only accept people she knows.

You can find Karen’s Insta under the handle @karen_e_mcdermott. We noticed that she has 0 posts at the time of publication, so it’s very likely she doesn’t use the account.

Alan and Karen on Made in Chelsea

In episode 3 of Made in Chelsea (April 6th), Zara introduced Alan and Karen to her boyfriend Sam Thompson.

This was the first time Zara’s parents met Sam on the E4 series. And like everyone’s parents, the two didn’t shy away from sharing much-needed relationship advice with Zara and Sam.

Meanwhile, Alan and Karen previously opened their home to Zara’s former partner Adam Collard.

