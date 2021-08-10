Where is Adam Henson's glamping farm? Book tickets to show locations!











Adam Henson has been giving fans an insight into how to run his farm on Channel 5. And it’s all worthy – as several want to go glamping there.

The show is not just about his farm though, as cameras have been following him while he meets the farmers risking it all in a fight for survival.

With his farming background, it makes total sense that he is the host of the documentary series. Now, viewers are scrambling to book glamping tickets.

From how to book tickets up for Adam’s glamping farm, to exploring the Penygraig campsite he visited on Family Farm Rescue, we have it all below.

Where is Adam Henson’s glamping farm?

Cotswold Farm Park is in Cheltenham

The glamping section of the farm involves seven tents, with a fridge, kettle, gas BBQ, cutlery, crockery and washing up bowl.

In addition, visitors are given lighting and electric, beds and fresh linen. Glampers can also enjoy their own personal seating area.

If you’re getting to the farm by car, the nearest motorway is M5. The drive from London is around 2 hours and 15 minutes when there’s no traffic.

For information on how to get there, visit the farm’s website. Go to ‘Map’, where you will find instructions on how to reach Cotswold Farm Park.

Alternatively, you can get to Cheltenham by train as well and it takes the same time as driving if you’re coming from London. The trip involves just one change, usually at Birmingham New Street or Bristol Parkway.

Watched first three episodes of Our Family Farm Rescue with Adam Henson, on My5 last night. All of the farmers had experienced the toughness of farming. It was interesting, to see their diversification ideas becoming reality. — Théroigne Russell (@TheroigneR) August 7, 2021

Book tickets for Cotswold Farm Park

If you fancy glamping there, all you have to do is head to the Cotswold Farm Park website, and choose the ‘Stay’ option at the top right.

There’s five different camping options to choose from, but for glamping, prices start at £65 per night.

Click on the glamping option – which includes farm park entry – before scrolling down to the bottom and selecting ‘Book your stay’.

You can then scroll down to check glamping availability dates. For example, a one-night stay for two at the luxury bell tent in August is £175.

Adam’s father Joe Henson, founded Cotswold Farm Park in 1971 to help protect some rare breeds of farm animal.

Family Farm Rescue: Penygraig Farm tickets

Several fans were also searching all over the Internet to find out how to book camping at Penygraig Farm, in Darowen, Wales.

This was one of the locations that Adam went to visit, to help them turn things around at their family farm.

To book a stay there, go to staymidwales.co.uk and click on the ‘Book Now’ option in the top righthand corner.

This will bring up any available dates to go glamping there. A two-night stay there in September costs you £390.

"Do you pay yourself a wage?"

"No."



Iwan and Katrina are in need of Adam's help. Can he help turn things around for the owners of Wales' Penygraig Farm?



Our Family Farm Rescue tonight at 9pm on @channel5_tv#FamilyFarmRescue #Wales @AdamHenson pic.twitter.com/xDHjAed2zV — Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) August 3, 2021

