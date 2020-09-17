Anastasia Kingsnorth is quickly becoming one of Britain’s most recognisable influencers. But before her social media career took off, she started off in reality TV.

Anastasia is best known as a YouTuber and social media influencer. She currently has a combined following of over 3 million people across Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube. This figure keeps growing day by day, with Anastasia about the top the 1 million mark on Instagram.

Before Anastasia was well-known on social media, she starred in a Channel 5 documentary about teenagers preparing for prom. Find out about Anastasia Kingsnorth appearance on Not So Sweet Sixteen here – we have all the deets on her prom!

Who is Anastasia Kingsnorth?

Anastasia Kingsnorth is a beauty, fashion and lifestyle YouTuber who recently moved into the world of podcasting.

She was born on October 13th, 2000 in Kettering, England. This makes her currently 19 years old.

Anastasia quickly blew up in the YouTube community. She posted her first video in April 2014 – at 13 years old – and by the end of June that year, Anastasia had over 1,000 subscribers. Now, Anastasia has over 1.25 million subscribers on YouTube. Anastasia dropped out of school to take on a career on YouTube full-time.

But that wasn’t before going to her all-important prom!

Anastasia’s prom on Not So Sweet Sixteen

Anastasia Kingsnorth was recruited to star in a documentary about 16 year olds preparing for prom. However, in the final cut, Anastasia was removed from the show. Instead, the series focussed on her best friend Joel.

Joel is the star of Not So Sweet Sixteen episode 1. You can view Anastasia’s school prom on Channel 5’s catch up service My5.

But keep an eagle eye out for Anastasia, as she may just pop up in the crowd.

Can I honestly say I thoroughly enjoyed Joel’s prom party, and he was good enough to give up his night in order for us to have a good night, so think twice before hating on him🤕 #NotSoSweetSixteen — Anastasia (@AnastasiaK_xoxo) January 8, 2018

Anastasia opens up on the prom documentary

On Wednesday, September 16th 2020, Anastasia released a YouTube video entitled ‘School Mukbang & Prom Story time aka the prom from hell’. In this video, she was joined by some friends, including Joel, who was the star of Not So Sweet Sixteen.

Many of Anastasia’s fans have been curious to hear a full account of her prom, as she has alluded to the difficult filming on TikTok in the past. Anastasia posted a TikTok in September 2020 saying that she “fell out with [her] entire friendship group” over prom and then the network filming her prom “cut me from the final show.”

In Anastasia’s YouTube video, she recounted how she was emailed asking for her prom to be documented. They chose her as her YouTube career was taking off. But Anastasia said: “They just wanted drama from the whole thing… they were trying to get to the story.”

Anastasia also said she wanted to vlog all of her prom experience, but Channel 5 said they would cover it and send her the footage. This, however, did not happen. Anastasia explained:

I was going to film prom, do prom get ready with me, going to get my dress, but they said ‘It’s fine as we’re filming it all for you, so you don’t need to’. So I literally have nothing of prom… They said we could have all the raw footage.

