Ben Fogle is back on Channel 5 for a new edition of his travel and documentary series.

In Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild, the presenter visits people from previous series to see how they cope with living in some of the most remote locations in the world.

In episode 1 on Tuesday, May 26th, Ben reunited with the Long family from New Zealand. Ben met them in 2013 while he worked on Where the Wild Men Are for BBC Earth.

So, let’s meet the Long family and get to know them better.

Meet Robert Long

Robert lives in a hut near Gorge River which is one of the most secluded places in New Zealand.

He dropped out of medical school and moved to live there on his own back in 1980, agreeing with the local authorities that he can stay there as long as he takes care of the local environment.

In 1987, Robert’s wife Catherine joined him to live on Gorge River where they raised their two children.

The Long family has lived in complete isolation with no access to TV or the internet. In fact, the closest town is Haast in South Westland which is two days away from their hut!

Robert Long’s family

Robert has lived on Gorge River with his wife Catherine and their two children, 28-year-old son Christan and 25-year-old daughter Robin.

Catherine was working as a microbiologist when she visited New Zealand and first met Robert.

Robin and Christan were schooled at home by Catherine and went to a formal school only for one year. They attended the Mount Aspiring College in Wanaka.

In the last few years, the two siblings have had more contact with the outside world and they are often away from Gorge River now, working and travelling the world.

The Long family on Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild

In episode 1 (May 26th), Ben had an emotional reunion with Robert and his family.

Robin opened up about her upbringing away from the digital world, saying that she enjoyed her childhood and wouldn’t have it any other way.

She had previously bought land and built a hut for herself with the help of her parents Robert and Catherine.

Meanwhile, Christan has explored the world after moving away from Gorge River. The keen adventurer has visited more than 60 countries.

