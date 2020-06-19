Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

British historian Bettany Hughes is back on our screens with A Greek Odyssey.

The Channel 5 documentary series kicked off on Friday, June 12th. It follows as Bettany travels around Greece and the Greek isles, sharing her vast knowledge about ancient Greek myth and history as she travels.

Given Bettany’s impressive knowledge of Greek mythology, many viewers have been curious about her academic background and profession. Find out everything you need to know about Bettany here!

Who is Bettany Hughes?

Bettany Hughes is an award-winning historian and broadcaster from London. She was born in May 1967 making her 53 years old.

After graduating from St Hilda’s College, Oxford with a degree in ancient and modern history, Bettany pursued a career as a historian and eventually found her way into television. Bettany published her first book in 2005, this was Helen of Troy: Goddess, Princess, Whore, a book which has been translated into ten languages and widely praised.

Bettany has taught at Oxford and Cambridge Universities and lectured at Cornell, Bristol, UCL, Maastricht, Utrecht, Manchester and Swansea. She is also a Research Fellow of King’s College London and recently joined the New College of the Humanities as Professor of History.

In 2019, Bettany Hughes was awarded an OBE when she landed herself on the Birthday Honours list for her services to history.

Is Bettany Hughes married?

Yes.

Bettany Hughes’s husband is Adrian Evans who is 63 years old. The couple have two children together, although less is known about their family life.

Adrian Evans is a Pageant Master and festival director. He notably presided over the 2012 Diamond Jubilee for Queen Elizabeth II.

Follow Bettany Hughes on social media

If you want to keep up to date with the latest on Bettany Hughes, then you can follow her on social media. Bettany is active on both Twitter and Instagram.

We found Bettany on Instagram under the handle @bettany_hughes. On Instagram, Bettany follows just one account under the name ‘May Evans’; it is likely that this is one of Bettany and Adrian’s children.

You can also follow Bettany on Twitter where she is slightly more active. On Twitter, Bettany has over 75,000 followers.

