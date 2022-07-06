AGT star Marvin Achi suddenly pulls out of Big Brother 24 cast













Marvin Achi was all set to become a Big Brother 24 contestant, until it was revealed that he is no longer appearing on the same day the CBS show is due to air. As his replacement, Joseph Abdin has been added to the line-up.

Having appeared on America’s Got Talent earlier this year, reports from publications like Carter Matt are suggesting that his contract with the competition show may have interrupted his chances of going on Big Brother.

Marvin has not yet spoken out on the reasons behind why he was pulled out of the show just hours before it is set to hit the big screens. However, fans are totally gobsmacked at the sudden change in the 16 houseguests.

Marvin Achi was due to appear on Big Brother

Marvin was all set to join 15 other houseguests on Big Brother 24 until July 6th, when the show’s Twitter page revealed that he would no longer be appearing on the CBS reality TV competition.

The chemical engineer and USA Fitness Natural Champion from Houston, Texas is a 28-year-old star who still thought he was joining the line-up just ten hours ago – four hours before Big Brother announced he is no longer taking part.

He told Instagram followers they “better be rooting” for him after they referred to him entering Big Brother. However, there’s one big clue as to why he is not a season 25 contestant anymore, which is currently unconfirmed.

He was on America’s Got Talent

Marvin Achi’s audition in season 17 consisted of working on an experiment, with one of the beakers spilling chemical on his shirt. He proceeded to strip off his lab coat and shirt and flex his muscles (and pecs) to “Oh Yeah” by Yello.

Howie Mandel wasn’t a fan, however Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell voted “Yes”, sending him through to the next round. Many now think that he will be appearing on America’s Got Talent and therefore had to pull out of BB.

As per a source at Carter Matt, there is a months-long talent hold for people who make the live shows. While Marvin got enough votes to advance in the competition, his status for the live shows remains unclear.

Reports think Marvin signed up for Big Brother under the assumption that he would not be continuing on AGT despite advancing to the next round, but the talent show heard the news today and decided they weren’t quite done with him.

Marvin is replaced by Joseph

Marvin has been replaced by Joseph Abdin, a 24-year-old lawyer from Lake Worth, Florida. It was announced just hours ago that the newbie is all set to jump in as Marvin’s back-up.

The FIU and FSU law alumni is currently a certified trainer. Several fans are now guessing what went down when it came to swapping out cast members for the 2022 reality TV series.

One wrote: “Marvin is on AGT this season and made it to the live shows. He can’t do both. His contract with NBC wouldn’t allow him to do BB. I gather he fought it until CBS had to make the call to remove him.”

🚨 Important casting update! Marvin will no longer be one of our Houseguests on this season of Big Brother. We’re excited to welcome Joseph, a 24-year-old lawyer from Lake Worth, FL. to the #BB24 cast! pic.twitter.com/F0CLIDB9uw — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 6, 2022

