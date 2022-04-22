











The true treasure trove of television content came in the form of Big Brother, Channel 5 broke our hearts by axing the show in 2018. Let’s discover what happened to the Big Brother house and what it looks like now.

Let’s be honest, one of the most exciting parts of Big Brother is having a peak around TV’s most iconic abode. Since its debut in the summer of 2000, it has been home to television’s greatest moments. Sadly, 22 years later all that remains are memes and memories.

What happened to the Big Brother house

The Big Brother house has been demolished since Channel 5 cancelled the show after 18 years.

Elstree Studios in Borehamwood has been the location of the house since the third series of Big Brother in 2002. The production company that makes Big Brother own the house, but Elstree Studios own the land. Meaning the house had to be taken down when the show got cancelled.

The original Big Brother house was located at the Three Mills Studios in Bow. However, it moved to Elstree when the local council wanted the land returned to its original state.

Rylan Clark, who won Celebrity Big Brother and hosted spin-off Bit On The Side, posted a 2021 photo revealing what is left of the house. Rylan wrote on Instagram: “2 years ago today we said goodbye to the house. Took a few mins this afternoon to remember.”

Big Brother presenter, Emma Willis, also shared a tribute to the Big Brother diggs surrounded by diggers and debris. The demolition of the house started in January 2019 with the removal of Willis’ eviction studio; which had been added as an extension to the site in 2016.

Further pictures of a desolate Big Brother house being torn to shreds were shared by Twitter user @Big_Rob_Mac, along with Big Brother fansites bbspy and Big Blagger who documented the process.

Although the house seems like a dream home, it’s said to be an elaborately set up soundstage, according to Reality Blurred. Big Brother’s Erika Landin told HuffPost that it doesn’t feel as homely as you may think, “It doesn’t really feel like a house. It actually feels you’re living on a set,” she revealed. “The whole ceiling is television lights.”

Is Big Brother returning in 2023?

Four years later and still no Big Brother comeback, although, the glimmer of hope seems to be getting stronger. The Sun has reported that Big Brother is set to return in 2023.

According to The Sun, TV executives are in talks to bring Big Brother back on ITV2 as a source told the newspaper: “They think putting it on ITV2 will open it up to a new audience and legion of younger fans.”

The famous house has been the home to the most iconic celebrity moments from Megan McKenna’s drunken meltdown, to Stephen Bear and Chloe Khan kissing in the bath, and most importantly the “David’s dead” drama where Tiffany Pollard mistakenly believed David Gest had died in the house.

Those were the days, do you want Big Brother to return to screens?