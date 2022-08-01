Big Brother Naija eviction came with a surprise of two new housemates













Brand new seasons of Big Brother have kicked off in both the USA and Nigeria in 2022. The first Big Brother Naija eviction night came around on Sunday, July 31st, however, the show came with quite the surprise for viewers. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is presenting this year’s show which kicked off from Sunday, July 24th.

As of August 1st, Sheggz, Beauty, Adekunle and the rest of the show’s housemates have been selling into their new BB home. The housemates have been in the Big Brother Naija house for nine days and even within just one week, there have been some unexpected twists and turns in the 2022 show.

Screenshot: Ebuka is back! – BBNaija | Big Brother: Season 7 | Africa Magic

When do Big Brother Naija evictions take place?

After the housemates had been living in the BB Naija house for a week, viewers were expecting there to be an eviction on July 31st.

Evictions usually take place each Sunday and Sunday 31st would have been the end of week one on the show.

However, the first Big Brother Naija eviction night played out a little differently than fans expected…

Big Brother Naija eviction surprise

Instead of a housemate going home, BB Naija’s Sunday night episode saw the arrival of not one, but two, newbies.

Deji and Modella joined the 2022 cast and made the former cast of 24 now total 26.

Both entered the completion on day seven.

Who are the BB Naija newbies?

Joining Diana, Hermes, Kess, Bella, Chichi and co, Modella, 24, was announced as a BB Naija 2022 contestant on day seven.

Modella Gabriella is a YouTuber, actress and makeup artist who hails from Osun State. She said before going into the house that on a scale of 10-100, she’s “100” excited to go into the house.

Ayodeji “Deji” Morafa also joined the cast. He’s 31, hails from Lagos State and works as a pharmacist and digital artist. Speaking before going into the house, he also said he was 100% excited to go on the show.

View Instagram Post

WATCH BIG BROTHER NAIJA ON SHOWMAX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK