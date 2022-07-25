Big Brother Naija fans recognise Hermes Iyele from Davido music video













Airing on Africa Magic from July 23rd, 2022, Big Brother Naija is back and brings with it lots of new housemates to get to know. The show is airing on Showmax and is produced by Africa Magic. One of the housemates this year looks recognizable to BBNaija fans. Some think they’ve seen Hermes Iyele in Davido’s music video.

BBNaija is onto its seventh season in 2022. The show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has walked in the contestants’ shoes as he was once a housemate himself. He’s welcoming viewers to get watching the brand new season and describes the show as “unreal” this year. So, let’s get to know housemate Hermes Iyele a little more…

Who is Hermes Iyele?

Hermes Chibueze Iyele is a contestant on Big Brother Naija season 7.

On his YouTube channel, Hermes writes that he’s a “Dance artiste. Amateur basketball player. Model. Food Enthusiast and MC.”

Hermes is reportedly 25 years old as per Vim Buzz. He hails from Lagos.

Hermes heads into Big Brother

Ready to bring his most authentic self to the show, Hermes is one of this year’s BBNaija contestants.

Going into the Big Brother house, Hermes said that he thinks fans are going to “love” him.

If he had to put his love life into a title, Hermes said he would go for “love is war” as “it’s taken a lot to be able to give love and get love back from my partners”. He has two partners, as per his Instagram page.

His strategy going into the house is to “truly be an individual”.

Follow Hermes on Instagram @hermesiyele where he has 44.6K followers.

Fans think they’ve seen Hermes before

Dancer Hermes appears to have landed himself some top jobs in his career so far as BBNaija fans say they recognise him from Davido and Focalistic’s song Ke Star.

As per his BBNaija profile, “He has had the opportunity to perform some of his original dance pieces at reputable festivals in Lagos, Glasgow and Rotterdam, and has also appeared in music videos for afrobeats stars including Burna Boy, Davido and Ajebo Hustlers.”

Speaking on BBNaija, Hermes said that a talent he wishes he had (if it were a talent) is financial stability.

The Big Brother contestant is in with a chance of winning 100 million Naira on the show.

