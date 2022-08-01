











Big Brother star Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace has revealed she feels ‘broken’ after tragically suffering a miscarriage.

The reality star told fans of the devastating news on Sunday via text on her Instagram Stories, where she explained it “hurts every time, but this time even more”.

Aisleyne has sadly suffered three miscarriages and a stillborn. She previously spoke out over her tragedies and said doctors confirmed she suffers from rhesus negative. It is a rare blood disease that threatens a person’s chances of carrying a baby full-term.

The TV performer was broken by the news of losing her fifth child, admitting she had never “been more ready” to have a baby.

Aisleyne’s devastating news

The reality star shared a photo of a text graphic on her social media. It reads: “I may have only held you in my womb for a moment, but I will hold you in my heart forever.”

The star took to her Instagram Stories to tell fans over the devastating news.

She penned: “Everyone knows I’ve been through this before. But never have I ever been so excited and happy and ready for a baby as I was this time.

“And him too.

“It hurts every time. But this time. Even more. Is that OK? Do you understand?”

She then added another message: “I’m in and out of sleep. In and out of pain. If I don’t reply to you please understand.

“I am reading all my messages when I can and can feel all the love. Thank you”.

‘I’m losing my mind’

Photo by Mark Robert Milan/GC Images

Aisleyne also spoke about how father’s take the devastating news. Although she has not publicly spoken or named the baby’s father. She wrote on her Instagram Stories: “When a mother loses child we all rally around her, and sometimes he, the father is lost in the mayhem.

“He loved baby. He dream to meet, hold, protect, provide… he slept on and kissed my belly every night.

“He’s broken. Not. Just. Me.’

The devastated model went on: ‘I’m losing my mind. And I don’t mind.”

Fans and fellow celebrities sent their well-wishes, condolences and kind words to her after hearing the tragic news.

Chloe Kahn penned: “Sending love beautiful. So sorry to read,” and Danielle Mason wrote: “Sorry to hear this hope you are ok Ash.”

One follower added: “Even though you don’t know me… I’m sending you so much love and would hug you like I’ve known you since forever.”

Aisleyne’s journey to become a mum

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Aisleyne has documented her mission on trying to overcome the heartbreak to become a mother. In June, she admitted she was “starting to panic” she wouldn’t be able to have children due to her condition.

She told The Sun: “I’m really starting to panic that it’s just not going to happen for me’ before adding that she’s aware that her women’s body ‘clock is always ticking’.

She continued: “I just have to hope and pray that I’ve not left it too late to have my miracle baby.”

The TV personality then confessed she went through a period of “self-blame” over her previous miscarriages.

She also opened up over the tragedies of losing four babies during an emotional clip from First Dates, back in 2018.

Aisleyne is known for appearing in the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006.

She entered the house on Day 12 and famously clashed with Nikki Grahame and Grace Adams-Short. The star came third in the reality show out of the other housemates, and won 22% of the public vote.

For immediate grief support, call 1-800-221-7437 First Candle. Counsellors are available 24/7. For families who have suffered the loss of a baby through miscarriage, stillbirth, or early infant death. A community for anyone who experiences the tragic death of a baby. You can also get in touch with SupportingMamas here.

