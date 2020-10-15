In Wednesday’s episode of Big Brother, Cody Calafiore opened up about his girlfriend’s cancer battle – so who is Cristie LaRatta?

Cody Calafiore is one of many Big Brother alums who returned for the 22nd series of the CBS reality programme earlier this summer.

He first appeared on Big Brother 16 in 2014 when he was a single man.

During his appearances on this year’s series, Cody has mentioned his girlfriend Cristie many times.

So, who is Cristie LaRatta? Here’s everything you need to know about her.

SEE ALSO: How tall is The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley?

Who is Cristie LaRatta?

Cody introduced his girlfriend Cristie LaRatta in an episode on Big Brother 22. Cody often shares snaps with Cristie on his Instagram profile and it’s clear that the two have a stable relationship.

On Wednesday’s episode (October 14th), Cody got emotional about Cristie’s cancer battle and he opened up the challenges they went through when they first found out about her diagnosis.

In 2017, the Big Brother star shared an emotional Instagram post about his girlfriend after she was diagnosed with cancer six months previously. He wrote:

“6 months ago my beautiful girlfriend Cristie was diagnosed with cancer. Today I am very happy to say she’s going in for her last chemo treatment and I couldn’t be more proud of the strength and resilience she has shown through this crazy time in her life.”

Cody called Cristie “one of the strongest and most unbelievable woman” he has met.

In the episode on October 14th, Cody revealed that Cristie had her last round of chemotherapy a few weeks before he entered the house.

READ MORE: Meet Bennett Jordan from The Bachelorette

Cristie LaRatta and Cody Calafiore: Relationship

It is unknown how the couple first got together, but their first ‘couple picture‘ together on Instagram was on October 30th, 2016. Cody and Cristie went to a Halloween party dressed as Danny and Sandy from Grease.

Since then, Cody has been very vocal about their relationship and he often takes to Instagram to share pictures with Cristie – whether these are date nights, weekend snaps or birthday posts – Cody’s Insta profile is full of pictures with Cristie.

Is Cristie LaRatta on Instagram?

Yes, Cristie is on Instagram. However, her profile is private at the time of writing.

On her Insta, Cristie says she cries at “puppies and rom coms” and links the fashion brand Rent the Runway. It’s unknown whether she works there or if she is just a fan of the online company that provides designer dress and accessory rentals.

Cristie also has a link to her Poshmark account where she has listed a number of shoes, accessories and outfits for sale.

WATCH BIG BROTHER 22 ON CBS

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK