Glyn, who appeared on the reality show almost two decades ago, met up with Pete Bennett who won that season over the weekend.

The 40-year-old, who has Tourette’s Syndrome, shared a clip to his Instagram with fellow Big Brother star Glyn.

He welcomed his old TV friend, who was the runner-up in the 2006 competition, to his hometown of Brighton.

The Big Brother icons, both Glyn Wise and Pete Bennett, looked unrecognisable in the sunshine.

Glyn Wise parties with Pete Bennett for Big Brother ‘reunion’

Screenshot from Pete Bennet’s Instagram video, credit: @PetebenettUK

Pete, who ended up dating fellow contestant, late Nikki Grahame, after the show, won the top prize that year.

He says in the clip: “W****s, look it’s Pete and Glyn!”

Glyn then looks into the camera lens and asks: “Do you remember us?”

The pair starred in the seventh series of the show enjoyed each other’s company before heading into Brighton Fair’s Hotel Horror fun house.

Pete sported blonde hair and shaved sides, similar to his look in the BB house when he stole the nation’s hearts.

While Glyn was almost unrecognisable, with a more rugged look. He seems to have ditched the bright, bleached blonde hair he had in the house entirely and has grown a beard and moustache ensemble.

Big Brother icons

Photo by Simon James/WireImage

Glyn wrote on his own Instagram page: “Why my #BigBrother bestie! “

He added: “Loved every second being locked up for three months with this one!”.

The duo took part in the 2006 series, hosted by Davina McCall, alongside other famous housemates including Imogen Thomas, Nikki Grahame, Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace.

Glyn shared with fans in April he was going to begin training to become a catholic priest in Wales.

Pete, on the other hand, is currently the frontman of band Lovedogz. He has also starred in indie horror and comedy movies.

It comes after rumours Big Brother is set to make a huge comeback return to the small screen. Reports claim ITV chiefs are in ‘talks’ to bring the reality show back after it dominated Channel 4 and then Channel 5 thereafter.

The show, which began as a social experiment in 2000, went on to become an iconic series as part of pop culture, writes Mail Online. It also worked it’s way across the globe to other countries, including spin-off series such as Celebrities entering the house.

