Everyone has fallen in love with on contestant on Big Brother Naija – formally Big Brother Nigeria – this year and it’s Khafi Kareem.

Khafi entered the Big Brother house at the very beginning and she quickly became a fan-favourite. But her actions on the show have got British-Nigerian Khafi into some trouble at home and if she is evicted on Thursday, August 15th she will face a tough return to the UK. Particularly after a scathing article was published by The Sun claiming she might face the sack.

But whatever happens with Khafi on the show, she’s definitely going to have supporters rally around her, as her Instagram is filled with love and support.

So who is Khafi Kareem and what can we learn about her from her Instagram? Here’s what we found out!

Meet Khafi Kareem

Khafilat ‘Khafi’ Kareem is a 29-year-old police officer from London, England.

She grew up in Kensington, west London but it is unknown where Khafi went to school. She does, however, speak four languages – English, French, Italian and Yoruba – which she may have studied at University.

Khafi got into hot water as she had requested time off work to go on Nigeria’s Big Brother reality series and went anyway despite being granted that time of leave.

Scotland Yard said that Khafi had been granted unpaid leave for an “unrelated reason”.

Since appearing on the show, Khafi has got into even more trouble with the press at home, as she started up a relationship with fellow Big Brother contestant, 31-year-old Ekpata Gedoni. This relationship has resulted in the two having sex on the show, which for some reason has stirred up the public.

This was a non-issue on Love Island with Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury just a few weeks ago if we remember correctly!

What is Khafi Kareem’s Instagram?

Khafi already has 146,000 followers on her Instagram @acupofkhafi.

On her social media page – before it was bombarded with Big Brother content by her management – saw pics of Khafi spending time in both London and Nigeria.

Khafi is a keen traveller, singer and vlogger.

Although she posts snippets of her vlogs to Instagram, you can also check out her entire YouTube channel here.

Khafi already has fan pages

Her own personal Instagram is filled with streams of fans commenting on pictures: “My love for khafi is 100%” and “101 support for my khafi”.

But now Khafi has fan Instagrams too!

She has hundreds of accounts dedicated to her and supporting her Big Brother journey. But following her actual account @acupofkhafi is the best way to keep up to date with all her latest news.

