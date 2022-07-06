











The 24th season of Big Brother is finally here, including the likes of Matt Turner and Michael Bruner. A total of 16 houseguests are getting ready to play a serious game, with the aim to win that grand cash prize by the end.

Inside the house, a whopping 94 cameras and 194 microphones will capture their every move. It’s all about social manipulation, skill, and strategy, but it will take a hell of a lot of work to maintain their position on the CBS show.

From a marketing representative to a fancy Vegas performer, there’s a whole variety of cast members this year. Let’s have a peek at their Instagram pages together ahead of their time on the reality TV competition…

Photo by Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

Matthew Turner

Matt Turner can be followed at @turnurr. The entrepreneurial artist is the owner of Rug Shack and often goes travelling in his mini van. The 23-year-old is originally from North Attleborough, Massachusetts.

He now lives in New Bedford, Massachusetts, working as a thrift store owner.

Michael Bruner

Michael Bruner’s Instagram is @michaelbruner3. The cat dad-to-three and fiance to his partner Hayden is a self-proclaimed board games lover.

The 28-year-old is is originally from Saint Michael, Minnesota, but has made the move to Rochester, where he currently works as an attorney.

Palomar Agular

Palomar, 22, can be followed at @palomar.angeliki on Instagram. The Berkeley graduate is a fashion and fitness enthusiast who works in real estate and interior design.

She runs her own business called The Remodeling Girl, where she works as an independent design consultant. She is currently a resident in San Marcos, California.

Kyle Capener

Kyle’s Instagram can be found at @kylecapener. The 29-year-old from Bountiful, Utah, is unemployed.

Nicole Layog

Nicole, 41, is a private chef from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She was previously a police officer but swapped spotting crimes for cooking up a storm in the kitchen instead.

She currently works in client’s houses, as well as on yachts.

Indy Santos

Indy, 31, from São Paulo, Brazil but now living in Los Angeles, California, is a corporate flight attendant. She can be followed on Instagram at @indysantosofficial.

Alyssa Snider

Alyssa is a 25-year-old BB houseguest already boasting 56K followers on Instagram. From Sarasota, Florida, she currently works as a marketing representative.

Plus, she loves a farmer’s market!

Brittany Hoopes

Follow Brittany at @britt.hoopes on Instagram. The 31-year-old is from Atlanta, Georgia, but is now living in Austin, Texas. She spends most of her days working as a hypnotherapist.

Joseph Abdin

Joseph, a 24-year-old lawyer from Lake Worth, Florida, has replaced Marvin Achi. The FIU and FSU law alumni is currently a certified trainer.

Terrance Higgins

Terrance, a 47-year-old bus operator from Chicago, Illinois, is striving to win the $750K Big Brother cash prize.

Daniel Durston

Daniel can be followed at @danieldurston. The 35-year-old from Ontario, California, currently lives in Las Vegas, Nevada and often spends his days strutting his stuff as a Vegas performer.

Taylor Hale

Taylor Mackenzie Dickens Hale urges people not to call her Tay, and has even started her own hashtag on the matter! The 27-year-old from West Bloomfield, Michigan, works as a personal stylist.

Monte Taylor

Monte is an online fitness coach who runs his own business Taylor’d Fit. The 27-year-old is from Bear, Delaware, where he spends most of his time training his clients.

Ameerah Jones

Ameerah, 31, from Westminster, Maryland, is a content designer. She joins the line-up for the 2022 version of Big Brother on CBS, and will be trying to secure that grand cash prize.

Jasmine Davis

Jasmine can be followed at @thejasminemonroe. The content creator is the founder of Press On Honey, a press-on nail company. The 29-year-old describes herself as an entrepreneur who currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia.

She is originally from Terry, Mississippi.

Joe ‘Pooch’ Picciarelli

Joe, 24, is an assistant football coach originally from Staten Island, New York. Now, he lives in Boca Raton, Florida.

WATCH BIG BROTHER ON CBS FROM WEDNESDAY JULY 6TH AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK