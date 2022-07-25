











The Big Brother contestants are often fed ‘slop’, which translates to the food they sometimes eat during the CBS reality TV show. However, many viewers are now questioning exactly what ingredients they get given.

From Michael asking if the slop contains an aphrodisiac to Jasmine worried about having to eat it, the term is often thrown around while houseguests edge a step or two closer to getting their hands on the huge cash prize.

Many viewers have described the food as looking like oatmeal, but it wasn’t always this way. Producers previously had the contestants eating ‘hell PB&J’ in former seasons but have since switched it up to new ingredients.

What is slop on Big Brother?

Slop contains oats, water, unflavored whey protein, unflavored soy protein, and vitamin and mineral powder. The ingredients are not vegan, as the whey is made using dairy-based milk.

Contestants in the punished “have-nots” group on the show are given slop for all three meals in a day after failing a task. Although it is flavorless, it is said to include all of the vitamins and nutrients that are necessary for health.

The dish has been served to several houseguests since 2006. Before its introduction, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches were given to the contestants until it was suddenly scrapped before the All-Stars show version.

BB24 viewers react to ‘slop’

Put it this way, BB24 viewers aren’t keen on trying the slop given to some houseguests. However, most miss the PB&J sandwiches previously given to contestants in former years.

One penned on Twitter: “Jasmine is worried about eating slop instead of going home…Why is she so comfortable?!? The leftovers, please. #BB24 #bigbrother24 #BigBrother #BB24livefeeds.”

Another wrote: “Slop looks like oatmeal and Neeses liver mush #bb24#BigBrother.”

“Do they HAVE to make slop look so nasty?! I mean we get it….it’s practically just unseasoned/unflavored oatmeal but it doesn’t HAVE to look like that,” reacted a viewer.

Peanut butter and jelly was scrapped in 2006

Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches were previously the punishment for failing a task. It is said that nutrition reasons were behind the punishment food change in 2006 as the slop is a healthier option.

Several long-time viewers also picked up on how the sandwiches weren’t necessarily a punishment compared to eating the flavourless slop that has been fed to the “have-nots” group since the All Stars spin-off.

