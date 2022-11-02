









Former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood may have struck up a relationship with Chris in the villa, but the television personality reconnected with her ex-boyfriend, Bradley. The star ended up reconciling their connection, and they’re set to tie the knot.

26-year-old Olivia Attwood searched for love during the third series of Love Island. She came in third place with her boyfriend at the time, Chris Hughes. After the two went their separate ways, the 31-year-old reconnected with her old fling, Bradley Dack.

During their time together, Olivia and Bradley have broken up several times. She even announced the news via Instagram stories, but, they reconciled two days later.

The reality star is now gearing up to appear in the 22nd edition of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Olivia’s journey on Love Island

Photo by Joe Maher/FilmMagic

Olivia was only 26 when she joined the third season of Love Island. After spending a total of 52 days in the villa, and a solid relationship with Chris since day 20, the couple ended up in third place.

Later after leaving the villa, the couple were given a spin-off series, Chris & Olivia: Crackin’ On, but that didn’t last long. Not only was she the oldest female in the villa at the time, but she also became a fan favorite. She gained a lot of popularity for her outgoing character.

After finding fame in the reality series, the star made appearances on ITV’s The Only Way Is Essex, Celebs Go Dating, and also The Games.

Reconnecting with an old flame

A year after her public split with Chris, who she had been dating for six months since leaving the villa, she got back together with Bradley. Interestingly, the Brit admitted multiple times to still having feelings for her former partner.

Olivia Attwood and Bradley were boyfriend and girlfriend, and dated before her stint in the famous villa. However, fate brought the pair back together, and they are now happier than ever despite their ups and downs.

In 2020, Olivia released her own reality series titled Olivia Meets Her Match, which dived into her romance with the football player.

Fast forward to now, Bradley popped the question during a romantic getaway in Dubai. According to the Daily Mail, Olivia and Bradley were supposed to exchange vows in 2021.

However, in late 2021, Olivia announced the couple would push their wedding date to 2023 due to covid-19 and their busy schedules. Bradley was also recovering from an injury at the time.

She told the news outlet: “My work schedule is so heavy on my shoulders with filming, the brand. We are just going to buy ourselves another year.

“We are a strong couple, and we achieve a lot in our careers, and we want to enjoy getting married.”

Joining I’m A Celebrity

From Lifted Entertainment/Courtesy of ITV | I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! SR22 | Pictured: Olivia Attwood

The blonde bombshell has now entered the cast of I’m A Celebrity for 2022. Swapping her luxurious lifestyle, the former Islander is determined to survive in the jungle.

The series will return to Australia for the first time since 2019. The famous presenters of Ant and Dec will be hosting the show.

Other participants will include ex-rugby union player and member of the royal family Mike Tindall, news reporter Charlene White, Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner, football player Jill Scott, and many more.

Starting on November 6 at 9 pm, this will become the 22nd season of the survival competition. The show will also launch earlier than usual, and this is to avoid schedule clashes with the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE ON ITV FROM NOVEMBER 6

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK