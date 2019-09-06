Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The concept of Celebs On The Farm could’ve seemed pretty far-fetched whenever it was first suggested.

Bobby Norris up to his knees in mud and cow poo? Surely that’s not actually going to be something we’d see on TV? But as it turns out the celebs are pretty up for all this farm business, so much so that the Channel 5 returned for a second series in 2019!

Paul Merson, Hayley Hughes, David Potts, Caprice, Tina Malone, James ‘Arg’ Argent, Charlie Edwards, Kadeena Cox, Crissy Rock and Artem Chigvintsev all tried their hand at farming.

For some, it came much more naturally than others. But, let’s face it, making sausages from scratch and shearing sheep aren’t your every-day tasks.

There was one stand-out contestant on this year’s show, so let’s take a look at who won Celebs On The Farm 2019…

Who is the Celebs On The Farm winner 2019?

After another round of gruelling tasks during episode 10 of the show, the Celebs On The Farm winner was announced.

Farmer Chris Jeffery awarded the Celebs On The Farm trophy and rosette to ex-footballer Paul Merson.

Paul entered the 2019 series with a fear of animals but over the course of the competition managed to conquer his demons and be crowned ‘Supreme Farmer’.

Who is Paul Merson?

Paul was a professional footballer who now both played and managed the game. Today he’s a football TV pundit and has a son who has gone on to play football for St Albans City F.C.

Paul’s victory on Celebs On The Farm is particularly poignant for him as he touched on the fact of being sober during episode 10 of the series.

Phil has had a past of drug, alcohol and gambling addiction and has obviously been conquering more than just his fear of animals in 2019.

Farmer Chris said: “You’ve been on a hard journey and farming is a hard journey. To face up to certain challenges and fears in your life is amazing. I’m very proud of you.”

