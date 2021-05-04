Channel 5: Who is Mark Millar? Dream Kitchens builder's age revealed!











Mark Millar is known as a builder on Channel 5’s Dream Kitchens and Bathrooms. So, who is he? And how old is the star? Let’s meet him…

The TV star helps homeowners transform two important rooms in a home – where you either eat or shower – such as a luxury kitchen for £50,000.

Originally known from another popular renovation show, Mark has taken matters into his own hands to help residents across the UK.

So, who is Mark Millar? Where do we know him from and what’s his age? We got to know him below – read on to find out all about the Channel 5 host.

Mark Millar, Dream Kitchens and Bathrooms. Contributors/Picture: Channel 5

Who is Mark Millar?

Mark is a Belfast-born builder who is known for appearing on DIY SOS.

He now has his own Channel 5 show called Dream Kitchens and Bathrooms with Mark Millar, where he helps transform homes across the UK.

The host started off his career when he served his apprenticeship as a carpenter in Ireland in the late 1970s.

Based in Bristol, he has worked as a carpenter ever since then, travelling all over the UK, Europe and the U.S, and now runs his own building firm.

He is the build manager on DIY SOS, meaning he has to work out how to fit weeks of work into just nine days for each project.

The jacuzzi bath cost £10K and has taken four months to arrive but will it fit up the stairs!



Watch Dream Kitchens and Bathrooms with Mark Millar, Tuesdays at 7pm on @channel5_tv #DreamKitchensAndBathrooms @Bonjourmillar pic.twitter.com/seuOb2IkwQ — Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) May 2, 2021

Mark Millar: Age

Mark is thought to be in his fifties, but this is unconfirmed

Mark has never publicly announced his age, or when his birthday is.

The Channel 5 star, who got married to his wife Lara in 2019, is estimated to be around 50 years old, having been in the building trade since 1970s.

This is based on the likelihood that Mark began his career in either his late teens or 20s, having moved to Bangor, Wales, at a young age.

Having worked as a joiner before moving to England, the job at DIY SOS was offered to him four times, but he turned it down due to being busy.

He joined the programme in 2006, seven years after he was first approached in 1999 to be a project manager on the renovation series.

Woooooo! It is officially @mrmarkmillar week!



Tuesday we get to watch dream kitchens and bathrooms with Mark Millar. Then Friday we watch the long awaited #JupitersLegacy pic.twitter.com/LQzqhgG3Y3 — 💫 Dee-fault (@OhSnapItzAngle) May 3, 2021

Meet Mark Millar on Instagram

Mark may be a successful builder, but he also has passions outside of work.

The former springboard diver, who won the all-Irish diving championships, now enjoys wild swimming, kayaking and swimming, as seen on Instagram.

He also regularly goes for walks and explores nature with his wife Lara, and daughter Megan, who is a Bristol-based photographer.

The passionate cold water swimmer also features his bathroom and kitchen projects, and often meets with friends for swims, ice cream or pints.

