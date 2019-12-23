Olivia is a 24-year-old pizza obsessed freelance writer. As well as blogging about everything lifestyle on her Dungarees & Donuts website, she’s totally obsessed with reality TV. In fact, she’s so obsessed that she even enjoys shows like 90 Day Fiancé!

December 24th, a.k.a Christmas Eve, is playing host to a number of fantastic shows with Channel 5 no exception.

The show is hosted by popular Christmas carol ‘walking in the air’ star Aled Jones alongside Rev Richard Coles and Josie d’Arby.

Aled will be performing with some sensational groups on the show, including the Military Wives Choir, Only Men Aloud and Chorus UK.

Here’s everything you need to know about the hosts and acts!

Where can I watch Celebrity Carols at Christmas?

Channel 5 will be broadcasting Celebrity Carols at 10 pm on Christmas Eve (December 24th).

This will also be aired at 10:50 am on Christmas Day.

Meet the cast: Aled Jones

Jones rose to fame in 1985 when he was just 15, as his version of Walking in the air topped the charts. The singer married Claire Fosset since 2001 and the couple has two children together Emila and Lucas.

Aled has shown his talents off in his many presenting gigs. Jones has previously been a presenter on Day Break alongside Lorraine Kelly and Kate Garraway. Alongside this, he has also been in a number of shows including Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

In 2018, he released a duet album with Russell Watson and is currently a presenter on Classic FM which his show runs from 7 to 10 am.

Rev Richard Coles

Known for being a Church of England Priest alongside his music career, Rev Richard Coles is a multi-instrumentalist. Coles is perfect for presenting as he was in the popular 80s band The Communards.

Rev Richard is currently a Vicor in Finedon in Northamptonshire.

Josie d’Arby

The Newport born presenter has presented a number of high profile shows and was the youngest British woman to get her own chat show in 1999.

Josie has previously worked on The Steve Wright Show on BBC Radio 2 alongside her presenting roles on shows such as Songs of Praise and Young Musician of the year.

The Military Wives Choir

The Military Wives choir came together through their love of singing. Being a Military wife it can be difficult to make friends as you move all over the place. However, thanks to the amazing ladies at Military Wives there are over 74 choirs with 2000 members across the world.

You can book one of their 74 choirs for events, just like the Celebrity Carol have via their site.

Only Men Aloud

The undisputed Number One Ranked Brass Band in the World and male voice choir from Wales.

The choir became National Treasures when they won the Last Choir Standing Competition back in 2008. Only Men Aloud go from strength to strength and are now Classical Brit Award Winners.

Chorus UK

Chorus UK are for everyone, experience doesn’t matter!

The choir are in plenty of areas around the UK ready for members to join. Whether you’re a newbie or a professional you can become a part of this amazing journey.

