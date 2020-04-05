Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Rich House, Poor House is back for its 2020 series on Channel 5.

Every episode features two families who swap houses for a period of time. And by the name of the series, one of them lives in a super-expensive large house, while the other one has never tasted the rich lifestyle before and lives in a much modest place.

The experiment tests the two families how they cope with moving to a completely new place under different living conditions.

In episode 2 (Sunday, April 5th), Damien Lee swapped his large Victorian house in Bournemouth for a council home.

So, who is Damien Lee? How did the Rich House, Poor House star make his money?

Catch #GBEA winner @DamienleeLee of @MrLeesPureFoods on Channel 5's 'Rich House, Poor House' this Sunday at 9:00 PM 🍜📺 From his house in Bournemouth to a council house in rural Dorset, Damien and his family swap lives for a week with single mum Larissa. pic.twitter.com/qpR8pL8cQa — Great British Entrepreneur Awards (@EntrepreneursGB) April 3, 2020

Meet Damien Lee

Damien is a business owner from Bournemouth. The Channel 5 star is the 2019 winner of the NatWest Great British Entrepreneur of the Year.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Damien owns two companies – the food business Mr Lee’s Noodles and a brand called SoluBlue.

The first one Damien founded back in 2015 which offers a healthier version of your normal noodles in a cup. After having a quick look at the product, we found that you can get six of them at a discounted price for £12.00.

SoluBlue is a fairly new business that Damien launched in December 2018. There, the Rich House, Poor House star offers plastic-free products for everyday things like straws and cups.

Find Damien Lee on social media

You can find Damien on Instagram under the handle @damienkinglee and on Twitter @DamienleeLee.

From the looks of Damien’s Insta, he’s a keen traveller, bike rider and adventurer. There, you’ll also come across loved-up selfies with his partner Weronika and snaps with his sons James and Josh.

Damien in Rich House, Poor House

In the second episode of Rich House, Poor House, Damien swapped houses with Larissa Wood and her family.

Damien traded his large house for a council home in Winterborne Kingston.

