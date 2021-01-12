Who is Denni? Meet the former filmmaker from Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild!











Denni is the main focus on episode 2 of Channel 5’s Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild – here, fans can get to know him a little better…

Host Ben Fogle travels to Ireland on the episode shown on January 12th, to meet people who no longer conform to modern lifestyles.

As part of the travel series, Denni and his family’s life in Iceland shows their own wilderness Utopia surrounded by horses, sheep and waterfalls.

So who is Denni? Get to know the New Lives in the Wild star!

Who is Denni?

Denni Karlsson is a former filmmaker who moved to Iceland.

Packing up from Hollywood, the 50-year-old now lives with wife Arna, and their three children Soffia, FRIÐNÝ and SNÆDÍS.

He studied at the American Film Institute before becoming an independent filmmaker, and now owns Óbyggðasetur Íslands Wilderness Center.

Denni is now an experienced guide living in the wild!

Denni: Career and family

Denni’s Wilderness Centre takes a different route away from modernism, as it doesn’t have televisions and clocks, and modern heating is well-hidden.

As reported by Vogue, his centre can be visited by large groups or travellers on a budget, who he encourages to go walking, chat and play with the dogs.

He is also a keen equestrian as part of his home in Iceland, and regularly takes his children for rides on their horses.

Denni’s wife Arna is a historian who co-owns the Wilderness Centre. They take their guests on tours along glacial river Jökulsá in Fljótsdalur!

Denni Karlsson on Instagram

Denni regularly shares snippets into his family life in the wilderness.

He never shares captions, but the pictures say it all – Denni, his wife and children go skiing, spend time with horses and explore the scenery.

Denni has also met with fellow filmmakers, such as Hannes Friðbjarnarson.

Several people who have stayed at Denni’s idyllic Wilderness Centre have tagged the location on their Instagram pictures – and it looks beautiful!

