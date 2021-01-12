Dogs Behaving Badly 2021: How to apply for the Channel 5 series











Dogs Behaving Badly returned for its third season in 2021 but how can you apply to be on the show?

Channel 5 brought the third series of Dogs Behaving Badly. The programme has arrived just in time during another lockdown here in the UK.

The show follows pet owners who need guidance on how to train their dogs from dog behavioral expert Graeme Hall.

Dogs Behaving Badly has gained a devoted fan base and many viewers want to know whether the show is open for applications right now.

Let’s find out how you can apply to be on Dogs Behaving Badly!

Master Dog trainer Graeme helps Elle with her dog Trip’s behaviour around other people

What is Dogs Behaving Badly about?

The Channel 5 programme follows master dog trainer Graeme Hall who travels across the UK to help desperate dog owners with naughty pets.

Graeme’s career as a dog expert has spanned for over a decade and he has worked with thousands of dogs.

Whether they like to make a mess, sneak food from the kitchen or have other behavioral problems – Graeme is here to help and guide pet owners.

So, is Dogs Behaving Badly open for 2021 applications?

BBC: Where is Pooch Perfect filmed? Show location revealed!

Master dog trainer Grame with pampered Tallulah, and Tallulah own wardrobe of doggy outfits

Dogs Behaving Badly 2021: How to apply

Dog owners who want to be on the show to receive much-needed guidance from the master dog trainer can register their interest via email.

You can contact the production team at [email protected]

The Scotsman has reported that the show is currently operating under Covid-19 rules to ensure there is a safe environment for staff members and participants.

SEE ALSO: Meet the dealers from The Bidding Room!

Dogs Behaving Badly Competition

In the meantime, dog owners can apply for an exciting competition which was launched on January 5th, 2021.

The ‘Dogs Behaving Badly Competition’ is giving one lucky dog and two people a three-night stay at the Devonshire Arms Hotel and Spa.

If you want to take part, all you have to do is text ‘PET’ to 65555 or post your name and phone number to PET, PO Box 7557, Derby, DE1 0NP.

The competition closes at midday on March 10th, 2021. For more information and how to take part, visit Channel 5.

WATCH DOGS BEHAVING BADLY TUESDAYS AT 8 PM ON CHANNEL 5

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK