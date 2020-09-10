Channel 5 launched a new two-part docuseries, Elephant Hospital, exploring the world’s largest elephant hospital.

It follows Dr Paul O’Donoghue as he joins the vets in Lampang, Thailand looking into their work at this radical hospital. They care for over 100 sick, injured or neglected animals each year. Paul will get unprecedented access to how the hospital works and the problems animals in Thailand face.

But viewers have questions about the VoiceOver of the programme, who sounds incredibly familiar. So, who is the narrator of Elephant Hospital? Find out about the actress narrating the show here.

Who is the narrator of Elephant Hospital?

Jill Halfpenny

The narrator of Elephant Hospital is British actress Jill Halfpenny.

If you were wondering why Jill’s voice was incredibly familiar, it may be as she starred in Coronation Street, EastEnders, and Waterloo Road.

More on Jill Halfpenny

Jill Halfpenny was born in Gateshead, England on July 15th, 1975. This makes her currently 45 years old.

She started out acting at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art from 1994 to 1996). Then Jill went to the drama school First Act Theatre in Newcastle, and next the Reavley Theatre School.

Jill’s first-ever acting role was at the age of 14, on the children’s drama series Byker Grove. In 2002, Jill landed a role on EastEnders as Kate Mitchell. Throughout the 2000s, Jill moved from soap to soap, establishing herself as a leading actress.

SEE ALSO : The Good Life actress joins Inside Animal A&E cast

How to watch Elephant Hospital

It launched on Thursday, September 3rd and concludes Thursday, September 10th.

Both episodes will be available to stream on Channel 5’s catch up service, My5, after they have aired.

WATCH ELEPHANT HOSPITAL THURSDAYS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 5

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK