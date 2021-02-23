Channel 4: Where is Emma Morbach on Ben Fogle's New Lives In The Wild now?











Emma Morbach is paid a visit – for a second time – from Ben Fogle, for his Channel 5 series New Lives In The Wild. Here’s where she is now...

Saying goodbye to everyday modern life, host Ben Fogle goes on a journey to meet people who are choosing to live extreme lifestyles.

The presenter is set to meet Emma Morbach again, a woman who lives in an earth house based in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

So, where is Emma now? What has changed since Ben first met her?

Who is Emma Morbach?

Emma is a woman who lives on an earth house in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

Hidden in the woodlands, the Channel 5 star has spent more than 20 years off the grid and remains tech free.

She is an Oxford graduate who lives in a hut, with her closest thing to communication a phone booth made from twigs, mud and horse manure.

Emma Morbach on New Lives In The Wild

When Ben first met Emma, she was 61 years old.

She had left the modern life, her family home and her marriage to live in a mud hut in the countryside.

Her hut was destroyed a year before Ben initially visited her five years ago.

He helped her build a new hut, as well as collected wood, used the river for washing, and tried out her homemade sauna.

Where is Emma Morbach now?

Ben first visited Emma five years ago, but went back last summer – under strict Covid precautions – to see how she is doing now.

Now, the hut owner would be around 66 years old.

Still living in the forest in Pembrokeshire, Wales, Emma is described by Ben as the “wildest person” he’s ever met in the world.

Now, she has a new hut, which was made using twigs and horse manure.

She has needed to adapt her lifestyle as she has gotten older, and introduces other people who have joined her.

During his second visit, Ben helped Emma and her new friends to make a communal mud hut, and is taught about the building’s spiritual value.

