Celebs on the Farm is back for a second series, with ten more celebrities signed up to the life swap, seeing who could best trade in the glitz ‘n’ glam to become a farmhand.

This year, Channel 5 has pulled through with one of its most star-studded lineups to date including Love Island star Hayley Hughes, world champ boxer Charlie Edwards and TOWIE’s Arg!

However, the surprise star of the show isn’t any of the contestants but the judge and jury of the series, Farmer Chris!

As with Celebs on the Ranch, which made a star of Rancher Rick, Chris has been getting lots of attention thanks to his air time on the 5Star series.

So, who is Farmer Chris? We’ve got the lowdown on Chris here.

Who is Farmer Chris?

Chris Jeffrey has become the beloved Farmer Chris on Celebs on the Farm since he first appeared in series 1.

Chris is from Yorkshire and has a farm near Coxwold. There, alongside his wife Kate, he breeds cattle, sheep and pigs.

When they’re not working on the farm, Chris and Kate run Greens Farm Supplies at the local Thirsk Farmers Mart. This business focusses on feed, medicine and accessories for farm animals but they are aiming to expand into the business of ‘while you wait’ Lazer tags for cattle and sheep.

The Yorkshire vets

Chris was chosen to be the show’s judge after he appeared in Channel 5’s series, The Yorkshire Vet.

In a 2016 episode of the series, Chris turned to Julian Norton for some help with his rare breed of pig. Chris needed Julian to help Elsie – the Oxford Sandy and Black – get pregnant.

With his natural charm and ease on screen, it wasn’t long before the producers at C5 nabbed him as their farmer of choice for Celebs on the Farm!

Farmer Chris on social media

If you’re a fan of Chris’ and want to keep up to date with all his latest antics, then you’re in luck.

Chris is incredibly active on social media. He has a Twitter and Instagram account where he regularly responds to fans.

In his Twitter bio, he describes himself as a “budding Tv star,” and if all goes well with Chris on Celebs on the Farm then hopefully we’ll be seeing much more of him in the limelight!

Be sure to follow Chris’ Twitter account @farmerchris01 and Instagram under the same username.

