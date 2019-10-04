Georgie Barrat on Instagram: Seven stunning pics of The Gadget Show host!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The Gadget Show first premiered on TV in 2004 and now, 15 years later, it’s back for its thirtieth series!

Hosting the show are original Gadget Show presenters, Ortis Deley and Jon Bentley, as well as relative newbies Georgie Barrat and Craig Charles.

Jason Bradbury and Suzi Perry were synonymous with the show but both left their presenting roles on The Gadget Show in 2016 and 2012 respectively.

Georgie Barrat is the 2019 female face of the Channel 5 show. So, let’s get to know the tech enthusiast on Instagram!

Jet-setting Georgie

From a scan of Georgie’s Instagram, it’s clear to see that she loves a good holiday.

And who wouldn’t want to be soaking up the sun in Bora Bora or St Barths – we certainly would!

It looks as though the blonde bombshell is right at home in tropical locations with a smattering of trip photos all over her Instagram page.

This is one way for the Gadget Show presenter to make her 13,500 followers green with envy! You can also follow Georgie under @GeorgieBarrat.

Georgie has her own podcast

From travel photos to tattoos, Georgies Instagram definitely isn’t a boring place.

And to spice things up even more, Georgie has revealed on Insta that she has her own podcast.

The TV host, who’s also on Twitter (@GeorgieBarrat), is an expert on The Tech Disruption Series podcast. The podcast has five out of five stars on Apple Podcasts.

Georgie Barrat gets married

Thirty-year-old Georgie clearly has a sense of humour which spills out into her social media posts.

The Gadget Show presenter is a married woman and took to Instagram to show a ’10 year challenge’ photo of herself in her younger party days and herself on her wedding day.

Georgie is married to Lee Middleton and the pair tied the knot in 2018.

Georgie Barrat’s TV career

As well as appearing on The Gadget Show, Georgie is a journalist who writes about tech for Marie Claire, The Mirror and The Huffington Post.

She’s also appeared as a guest on ITV, BBC and Channel 4 to talk about her favourite subject of technology.

According to Georgie’s website, “she has worked with corporate clients including Intel, Adobe, IFA, Retail Week Live”.

Georgie has often made mention of the fact that she gets a lot of tech freebies in the post and let slip that she often sends free gifts to her distant relatives for Christmas on episode 301 of How To Kill An Hour.

Georgie is a tech journalist

If you hadn’t guessed already, Georgie is tech mad and spends her days trying out new devices, writing articles about it or making TV appearances.

And all the while, Georgie manages to look incredible while doing it.

The tech journalist regularly takes to Instagram to share photos of herself working or trying out new tech.

Imagine getting paid to brush your teeth!

