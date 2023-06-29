An all-new quiz show arrives on Channel 5 in 2023, so let’s get to know the Puzzling host, cast and how the games work. Teams of strangers are ready to put their brains to the test in a series of puzzles. The groups of brainiacs are put through their paces with rounds of questions that assess their memory skills, calculation, lateral thinking, and more.

Hailing from all over the UK, the Puzzling contestants are set to go head-to-head each week. Only one of them can be deemed Britain’s best puzzler. But have they got what it takes to make it through the rounds? Let’s find out more about the Channel 5 show’s presenter and when viewers can tune in.

Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images

Meet the Puzzling host

Channel 5’s brand-new quiz show is presented by historian and author Lucy Worsley.

Lucy is 49 years old and hails from Reading, Berkshire. She studied history at university and has carved a career out for herself in her passion.

Since 2009, Lucy has been presenting TV shows. She began her hosting days on the History Channel before becoming synonymous with BBC history programmes.

Lucy has presented TV series on everything from the Tudors to the Blitz over the course of her career.

Now, she turns her hand to being quizmaster on Puzzling in 2023.

Find the history buff on Instagram at @lucy_worsley where she has 135k followers.

Puzzling cast

Each week different contestants take part in Channel 5’s Puzzling.

At the beginning of each episode, six strangers are split into three teams of two.

Whichever team wins then compete against one another in a bid to get to the series final.

Puzzling episode 1 features a cast from London, Worcester, Barry, Derby, and West Kilbride.

Episode 2, which airs on Thursday, June 29, features quizzers from Guildford, Bristol, Somerset, Ormskirk, London, and Dingwall.

How does Puzzling work?

Puzzling sees the show’s contestants do their best to problem-solve under time pressure.

The players’ minds are tested in five different areas on the show – In Other Words (language), Pressure Points (calculation), Rule Breakers (lateral thinking), Picture This (visual intelligence), and Memory Bank (memory), writes ITV.

Whichever team earns the most points is crowned the winner of the episode.

Then the winning team members go head-to-head against one another.

There are 13 Puzzling episodes in total. After each winning team from each episode has competed against one another, the winner gets put through to the show’s final.

