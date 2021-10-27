Channel 5: Has anyone won the Gadget Show competition?











Channel 5’s The Gadget Show launched back in 2004. Jon Bentley has been presenting the show since day one but the rest of the presenters have joined at later dates including Craig Charles, Ortis Deley and Georgie Barrat.

The Gadget Show has been running a whopping 17 years in 2021 – that’s a lot of £20,000 prizes that must’ve been won. So, let’s take a look at whether anyone has won the Gadget Show competition…

Has anyone won the Gadget Show competition?

The Gadget Show competitions have boasted all kinds of items up for grabs over the years. Hundreds of technological devices and cool gadgets are included in the bundle worth around £25,000.

Proving that at least one person has won the Gadget Show competition in all these years, UK Storage Company reported that one of their Cornwall units was once rented to hold the prizes won from The Gadget Show.

One person wrote on Reddit in 2014: “Someone on my Facebook won it once, they delivered it on the back of a lorry and they had to devote their entire living room to housing it till they sold the stuff they didn’t want on ebay.”

Channel 5 also lists recent winners of its competitions on the website and writes that Tara Oliver was the main winner of the series 33 competition.

Gadget Show competition prizes 2021

The Gadget Show competition prizes in 2021 include all kinds of Apple products from Pencils to Keyboards, as well as a Dyson vacuum and hairdryer.

The huge list of items is listed during the Channel 5 show and also includes TVs, a Smart fridge freezer, drones, smart helmets, Xbox Series X Games, a PlayStation 5, a Nintendo Switch OLED and much more.

Check out the full list of items from series 34 competition 2, provided by Channel 5, online here.

How to enter the Gadget Show competition

There are three alternative methods to enter the competition – via text message, telephone and via post.

Text TECH to 65555 (Texts cost £2 plus one message at standard network rate) or call 090 20 555 055 to enter (Calls cost £2 and your network access charge).

Or, post your name and contact phone number to: TECH 342, PO Box 7557, Derby DE1 0NP.

As per Channel 5: “Lines close midday on November 24th. 2021 and three working days later for postal entries. Entries received after the competition closes will not count but may be charged. Value of the items is based on RRP on 1st September 2021.“

