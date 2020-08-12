Our Yorkshire Farm has grown into one of Channel 5’s most successful reality series.

It follows the unique lives of farmers Clive and Amanda Owen, as they oversee their wild Yorkshire farm, 700-strong flock of sheep, and 9 children of their own.

The show is now in its third season, having returned to Channel 5 on Tuesday, July 14th.

Although Clive Owen has been on our screens since 2018, many viewers are still curious to know how old the farmer is. Find out about Clive’s age and more here.

How old is Clive Owen from Our Yorkshire Farm?

66 years old

We know that Clive Owen is 21 years older than his wife, Amanda. Amanda was born in 1975, which means that Clive must be born around 1954.

If the Our Yorkshire Farm star was born in 1954, that means Clive Owen would be 66 years old this year.

Meet the Owens

Amanda, the daughter of a model and engineer, was born in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire. Growing up in Yorkshire, Amanda quickly found an affinity with the outdoors and began to pursue her career in farmer.

Aged just 21, Amanda met Clive at his remote Ravenseat farm. They met in 1996, when Clive was 42 years old. Despite the age gap, Amanda and Clive quickly fell in love. They now work and live on the Ravenseat farm with their 9 children.

Their children are (in age descending order): Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Annas, Clemmy and Nancy. Their eldest is now at university and the youngest is just a toddler.

SEE ALSO : Where is Channel 4 documentary The Yorkshire Jobcentre filmed?

How to watch Our Yorkshire Farm

The brand new series of Our Yorkshire Farm started on Tuesday, July 14th. There are 6 hour-long episodes this season.

As there was a brief gap in the broadcast of the show, we are anticipating season 3 of Our Yorkshire Farm to conclude on Tuesday, August 25th.

All episodes will be available to stream on Channel 5’s catch-up service, My5, after they have broadcast. Our Yorkshire Farm series 1 and 2 are also available on My5.

WATCH OUR YORKSHIRE FARM TUESDAYS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 5

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK