Inside Appleby Horse Fair from location to start date - The Town the Gypsies Took Over!

More and more it looks as though the UK public are somewhat obsessed with other cultures. And one culture, in particular, that’s been the focus of many a TV show is the traveller community.

From My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding to The Gypsies Next Door, there’s clearly something intriguing for viewers about gypsies.

Channel 5 is famed for its focus on eye-opening documentaries and fact-filled programmes.

A programme on Appleby Horse Fair entitled The Town the Gypsies Took Over airs on Channel 5 at 9 pm on Tuesday, August 13th.

So what do we already know about Appleby Horse Fair? What’s its history?

Where did Appleby Horse Fair come from?

Britain’s oldest Gypsy gathering dates back as far as the 12th century according to The Sun.

Similar to that of a farmers market, the fair is held to sell goods at the stalls including horse products but it’s also like a huge family get together.

Horses can be bought at the event, however, there’s no live auction. The livestock has to be bought on the day in cash.

Where is the Appleby Horse Fair?

Appleby Horse Fair is held in the market town of Appleby-in-Westmorland in the Eden district of Cumbria.

Appleby isn’t located too far from the Lake District and the fair is said to take place just outside the market town, specifically, where the Roman Road crosses Long Marton Road.

How many people attend the fair?

Being the largest traveller fair in Europe, Appleby attracts people from all over, making for a very busy event.

It’s attended by more than 10,000 travellers and 30,000 other visitors according to the Appleby Horse Fair website.

The town of Appleby itself has around 2,500 residents meaning that when the fair is on, 15 times the amount of people that live there are attending the fair.

When does Appleby Horse Fair take place?

The horse fair takes place in the first week of June every year from Thursday to Wednesday.

The main days of the fair are Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In 2019 the fair kicked off from Thursday, June 6th. However, the Appleby Fair website states that people visiting on a Monday or Tuesday may be disappointed as there is “very little to see”.

Appleby and the police

The Channel 5 show, The Town the Gypsies Took Over, takes a look at the effect of new police restrictions on the festival’s traditions.

Not only are there legal implications to the horse fair but the weather can also affect the event. Ther can often be heavy downpours of rain which causes the nearby river, Eden, to rise to a dangerous level.

During the show, local business owners voice their opinions on the Appleby Horse Fair. Some enjoy the influx of customers for their business while others aren’t happy with the number of people coming into their town.

