Kate Humble's Escape to the Farm recipes: From bread to beer mussels!











The farming – and cooking – life is taken to its full potential by Kate Humble, on her Escape to the Farm series. Here are the recipes…

Based at the place where Kate runs a farm with her husband Ludo, she takes Channel 5 viewers through her life in the countryside.

From the upkeep of planting 1,000 trees ten years ago, to taking to the kitchen for a yummy lunch, it provides the perfect, cosy evening watch.

You might be wondering how to make some of Kate’s kitchen dishes. So, we put the season 2 recipes together so that you can give them a go yourself.

Screenshot: Escape to the Farm with Kate Humble, Season 2 Episode 3, My 5

Chocolate and marmalade cake

Ingredients

125g butter, cubed

100g best quality 70% dark chocolate, broken into pieces

300g marmalade (I prefer a thicker cut, but any will do)

2 eggs, beaten

150g self raising flour

pinch of fine sea salt

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C and line a 2lb loaf tin. Heat the butter over a low heat in a heavy bottomed saucepan until melted. Once melted, add the chocolate and carefully stir over the low heat until melted – don’t let it get too hot! Remove from the heat.

Stir in the marmalade and eggs, mixing well. Then add the flour and salt and mix until completely incorporated. Pour the mixture into the prepared loaf tin and place in the preheated oven. Bake for 30 – 35 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the middle of the cake comes out clean. Remove from the tin and cool on a cooling rack before serving.

Spring in your step soup

Ingredients

25g butter

1 onion, peeled and chopped

1 leek, trimmed and washed, finely sliced

1 large floury potato such as Maris Piper, scrubbed and cubed

handful of trimmed kale leaves, chopped

1 litre vegetable stock cube, dissolved into 1L boiling water

50g young nettle leaves, stems removed, washed well

100g baby spinach leaves, washed

olive oil

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

To serve

croutons

grated hard cheese, to garnish

Method

Heat a good glug of oil and the butter in a large heavy based saucepan over a medium heat. Add the onion and leek, along with a good pinch of salt and sweat for 10 minutes or until softened. Add the potato, kale and vegetable stock. Pop a lid on and bring to the boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook until the potato is softened (about 10 – 15 minutes depending on the size of the potato cubes). Once the potatoes are soft add the nettle and spinach leaves. Cook for 1 minute or until wilted then remove from the heat. Blitz the soup until smooth. Taste and adjust the seasoning as necessary. It may need a bit more salt. Serve warm garnished with croutons and grated cheese.

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star Series 3 | Trailer - BBC

Toad in the hole with onion gravy

Ingredients

3tbsp beef dripping or oil such as sunflower or vegetable

24 raw cocktail sausages, or 12 chipolatas twisted in half

For the batter

100g plain flour

1tsp mustard powder

2 large eggs

175ml whole milk

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the gravy

25g butter

1 medium onion, finely sliced

1tbsp flour

1-2 tbsp red onion chutney

1 – 2 tsp Dijon mustard, to taste

500ml beef stock

a couple of shakes of Worcestershire sauce

To serve

Mashed potato

Peas

Method

Preheat the oven to 220C. Make the batter: Sift the flour and mustard powder into a bowl and make a well in the middle. Add the eggs and a little milk and whisk. Gradually whisk in the rest of the milk, being careful not to over-mix the batter. Season really well. You can leave the batter to stand in the fridge for a few hours at this point. Or use straight away. Transfer to a jug for ease of pouring. Heat a heavy based frying pan on the hob over a medium heat and add 1tbsp of the dripping. Brown the sausages in the frying pan until coloured on all sides. If you are using sausage meat, do the same with your balls. Remove from the pan once browned and set to one side. They do not need to be cooked through at this point. Keep the pan for your gravy, there is no need to clean it out. Add the dripping to a 12 hole muffin tin, dividing it equally, and place into the preheated oven for 5 minutes to heat up. Meanwhile, start on the gravy: Using the pan that the sausages were browned in, melt the butter and add the onion along with a pinch of salt. Sauté until the onion is softened and golden – the darker you take the onions, the darker your gravy will be. Scrape the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon as the onions cook. This will help to add any of the delicious stuck bits of sausage to the gravy. Once the muffin tin is hot, remove from the oven. Place two sausages into each hole then pour the batter over the top, dividing it equally between the holes. Put straight back in the oven as quickly as possible. Bake for 15 minutes, until the batter is risen and golden. Stir the flour into the onions and cook for a further couple of minutes, stirring as you go. Stir in the chutney and mustard. Then slowly add the stock to the pan, mixing as you add. Add a few shakes of Worcestershire sauce. Bring to the boil then reduce to a simmer and cook until thickened to your liking. Adjust the seasoning, adding more chutney and/or mustard if needed. Serve the individual toad in the hole with the gravy. Delicious with mash and peas.

JAMIE OLIVER: How-to guide for Channel 4 chef’s dishes!

Orange marmalade

Ingredients

500g Seville oranges

Juice of half a lemon

1kg granulated sugar

Method

Scrub fruit, put whole into a pan of boiling water with 1.25 ltrs of water. Bring to the boil and then simmer for 2.5 hours until can pierce easily with a knife. When cool, take out and measure cooking water – should be 850ml – make up to this amount if less. Cut oranges in half, remove pips with a fork and putting in a bowl, strain juice from pips into cooking pot – discard pips. Cut orange peel and flesh into thick, medium or thin shreds, add lemon juice, cook for 5 minutes before adding the sugar and bring to the boil – rolling boil 105 C for 10-15 mins until setting point achieved, a little longer for a darker, more unctuous marmalade. Check temp, saucer test. Leave to cool for 10 mins before jarring – can add 25ml of whiskey.

Why didn't I know about Escape To The Farm with @katehumble ?!

Starting from beginning, I've already a new soup recipe, can make marmalade, chocolate and orange cake and then there's Sausage having her bacon saved! Seriously good and a bit of a snigger. Well done all involved 🎖 — ewan.scotland😷 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@scotland_ewan) April 15, 2021

Beetroot Bourguignon

This recipe was done by Kate’s friend Maryann.

Ingredients

1 large onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 thumb ginger, finely chopped

1 red chilli, finely chopped

200g chestnut mushrooms, quartered

1 – 2 tsp smoked paprika, to taste

1 tbsp tomato purée

250ml red wine

1kg mixed beetroot, peeled and chopped into even 3cm chunks

250g rainbow carrots, peeled and chopped into even 3cm chunks

150g green lentils

3 or 4 bay leaves

1 sprig of thyme

350ml vegetable stock

olive oil

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

To serve

1 small bunch of flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped

Method

In a large saucepan or casserole, sauté the onion, with a pinch of salt in a little olive oil for 5 minutes then add the garlic, ginger and chilli and cook until soft. Add the mushrooms, another pinch of salt and the paprika. Cook for a further 5 minutes. Stir in the tomato puree and red wine then bring to a simmer. Simmer until the liquid is reduced by a third. Add the beetroot and carrots, cover and cook for 10 minutes. Stir in the lentils, bay leaves, thyme and stock. Cover and simmer until the lentils are tender, but still with a little bite. Once ready to serve, sprinkle over the parsley and serve.

Gin and Scandi-inspired feast

Kate was inspired to create this feast by Nina at Silver Circle Distillery.

Rye Soda Bread – Makes 1 loaf

Depending on the brand of flour you use, the dough may seem a little wetter than usual bread dough, but fear not! It will give a really delicious loaf once baked.

Ingredients

25g oats

400ml natural yoghurt

1tbsp brown sugar

400g wholemeal rye flour, such as Talgarth Mill flour

1tsp fine sea salt

1.5tsp bicarbonate of soda

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C/Gas mark 4 Soak the oats in 25ml of boiling water for 10-15 minutes, in a large bowl. Once soaked, stir in the yoghurt and sugar. Mix in the flour, salt and bicarbonate of soda until completely combined. Shape the mixture into a long baton shape on a baking sheet. Place into the preheated oven and bake for 45 – 55 minutes. Or until cooked through. Once cooked, the loaf should sound hollow if tapped on the underside. Place on a cooling rack and leave to cool before slicing and serving.

Dill New Potato Salad – Serves 4

Ingredients

1kg new potatoes, scrubbed

1 ½ tsp Dijon mustard

20g fresh dill, stalks removed

2 spring onions, trimmed and finely chopped

150ml extra virgin olive oil

1 lemon, zest and juice

a couple of pinches of sugar

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Halve or quarter any larger potatoes so they are all a similar size. Put the potatoes, and a good couple of really good pinches of salt into a large saucepan. Cover with cold water. Bring to the boil then simmer until the potatoes are tender. Once cooked, drain and leave to cool. Meanwhile, make the dressing: Finely chop 2/3 of the dill, reserving the rest for garnish. Put the mustard, finely chopped dill, spring onions and oil into a jug. Season with salt and pepper. Add the zest and juice of the whole lemon, along with the sugar. Whisk by hand until completely combined. Taste and adjust if necessary. It may need a bit more salt, or some extra sugar. Dress the potatoes. They can be made and dressed in advance if needed (they are fine for a day or two, dressed, in the fridge) otherwise can be served straight away. Garnish with the remaining dill, roughly chopped before serving.

Gin Cured Salmon – Serves 4

Ingredients

500g whole fillet of centre cut, skin-on salmon, pin boned, any thin belly trimmed off

150g caster sugar

150g coarse sea salt

50ml gin

40g fresh dill

Method

Place the salmon, skin side down into a dish such as a baking dish or similar, slightly larger than the piece of fish, so it can lie flat. Mix the sugar, salt and gin together. Then roughly chop the dill (including the stalks) and stir into the curing mix. Spread the curing mix over the flesh of the salmon, trying to make sure all of the flesh is covered in at least a thin layer. You may need to pat some cure against the sides of the salmon, building up a wall of it to make sure the edges are covered. Cover the salmon with a few layers of cling film, pressed against the flesh, then add a board or plate on top and weigh it down with something heavy such as cans or jars. Place in the fridge and leave for 24 hours for a light cure, or 36 hours for a firmer cure. However, if you can, turn the fillet over every 12 hours and weigh it down again. This will give you an even cure throughout the piece of fish. (If the end of your first 12 hours is in the middle of the night then don’t get yourself up! Just turn it the next morning.) Remove from the fridge. Take as much cure off as possible then rinse the salmon under the cold tap briefly, to remove any last bits of salt. Don’t worry about any dill stuck to the salmon, it will look and taste great. Pat dry. Slice and serve.

Gin cocktail from Silver Circle Distillery

Pink Peppercorn Syrup

50ml pink peppercorns, muddled

Zest of 1 Ruby Red grapefruit

1 tablespoon grated ginger

150ml water

150ml white sugar

Combine all ingredients in a pot and bring to a soft boil and simmer for 20 minutes. Allow to cool and strain into a sealable container. Will keep for up to a month refrigerated.

Spumoni

20ml Wye Valley Gin

50ml Campari

50ml Red grapefruit juice

10ml homemade pink peppercorn, grapefruit and ginger syrup

50ml Indian tonic

Shake all the ingredients except the tonic with ice. Pour over fresh ice in a highball glass. Fill up with tonic. Garnish with crushed pink peppercorns.

Bara brith

Ingredients

450g mixed dried fruit (sultanas, raisins, currants)

1tbps mixed peel (if not already included in your mixed dried fruit)

100g soft brown sugar

450ml strong black tea

450g self raising flour

1tsp fine sea salt

1tsp ground all spice

1tsp mixed spice

1 large egg, beaten to serve

butter

Method

Soak the dried fruit, sugar and mixed peel in the tea, leaving to soak for at least five hours, or ideally overnight. Preheat the oven to 160C, and grease and line a 2lb loaf tin. Stir the flour, salt and spices into the fruit mixture, making sure to mix really well so you have no pockets of flour. Add the beaten egg and mix. You may find you need to mix with your hands towards the end, to ensure all the ingredients are completely combined. Spoon the mixture into the lined tin Bake for 50 – 65 minutes, or until a skewer inserted comes out clean. If it is browning too much on top whilst cooking then cover the top with foil until the loaf is cooked through. Remove from the oven and leave to cool in the tin for 20 minutes before removing to a cooling rack. Once cool, serve sliced with butter

I made Kate Humble’s bara brith recipe last night – it’s fab u lous! Yummy after a sunny walk. pic.twitter.com/1vfgZqeDkJ — Dominant Angelica (@MAngelica1UK) April 24, 2021

RHOSLC: Who is Meredith Marks? Age and relationship status!

Lentil and tomato soup

Ingredients

1 small onion, peeled and finely diced

1 clove garlic, peeled and grated, or very finely chopped

2cm piece of ginger, peeled and grated, or very finely chopped

1tbsp cumin seeds

1tbsp garam masala

200g red, yellow or orange lentils, rinsed

1 vegetable stock cube, dissolved into 1L boiling water

500g passata

160ml tin coconut cream

olive oil

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Heat a good glug of oil in a large heavy based saucepan over a medium low heat. Add the onion and a good pinch of salt and sweat for 5 minutes or until starting to soften. Add the garlic and ginger, mix and continue to cook over a low heat for 5 minutes or until aromatic and softened but not coloured. Add the spices and stir for another minute or two. Then add the lentils and mix together so they are coated in the spice mixture. Pour in the vegetable stock, passata and coconut cream. Stir everything together then leave over a low heat to cook for 25-30 minutes, stirring now and again, until the lentils are soft. The soup will happily sit on the lowest heat for quite a while once cooked, provided you give it an occasional stir. Taste and adjust the seasoning as necessary. It may need a bit more salt. Serve warm.

Gorse chocolate mousse

Ingredients

140g Gorse chocolate, such as Chocolarder Wild Gorse Flower 50% Milk Chocolate

4 eggs

For decoration

toasted coconut flakes

12 gorse flowers

Method

Set a heat-proof bowl over a pan of simmering water, making sure that the water does not touch the bottom of the bowl. Break the chocolate into the bowl and stir until the chocolate starts to melt. Turn off the heat and stir to melt the chocolate until fully melted, making sure it doesn’t get too hot at any point. Remove the bowl from the pan and set to one side to cool a little. Separate the eggs and place the whites into a large clean bowl. Whisk the whites until you reach medium/firm peak. Mix the egg yolks into the melted chocolate, making sure you stir constantly as you mix. Stir ¼ of the egg white mixture into the yolks and chocolate. Then carefully and gently fold the rest of the egg whites in using a metal spoon. You want to try to preserve as much of the air you have whisked into the whites as possible, so be really gentle as you fold. Fold until the mixture is completely combined with no streaks of egg white. Divide between four small serving glasses or ramekins and chill for at least 3 hours to set. They can be stored in the fridge for up to 48hours if needed. Once ready to serve, scatter the coconut and gorse flowers over the top of the mousse and serve immediately.

Asian-inspired mussels in beer

Ingredients

1kg mussels in their shell

1 banana shallot, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, sliced

1 long red chilli, finely chopped

2 sticks lemon grass, trimmed and outer leaves removed, stems bashed

250ml pale ale, such as Kingstone Brewery’s Kingstone Gold

100ml coconut milk or coconut cream

fish sauce, to taste

1 small bunch of coriander, chopped

oil

sea salt

To serve

wedges of lime

Method

Wash the mussels. Discard any that do not close when tapped hard. Pull out the fibrous beards from the mussels and rinse again to get rid of any grit or pieces of shell. Heat a large pan with a lid over a medium heat. Add a glug of oil, and once hot, add the shallot, garlic, chilli, lemon grass and a pinch of salt. Fry until the shallots are softened and everything else is fragrant. Add the mussels to the pan and pour in the beer. Bring to a boil and cover for 3-4 minutes, shaking the pan now and again, until all the mussels have opened. Add the coconut milk and season with fish sauce. Stir to heat through, then remove from the heat. Taste and adjust the seasoning then add the chopped coriander. Mix together then spoon into serving bowls, discarding any mussels that haven’t opened. Garnish with lime wedges and eat whilst hot.

WATCH ESCAPE TO THE FARM WITH KATE HUMBLE ON CHANNEL 5 THURSDAYS AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK