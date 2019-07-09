Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Today’s TV guide seems to be chock-a-block with gardening programmes, from Garden Rescue to Love Your Garden and more.

Another gardening show making its way onto screen nationwide is The Great Gardening Challenge on Channel 5.

The green spaces created on the show are judged by Mark Gregory and Carol Klein and the show is presented by Nicki Chapman and Diarmuid Gavin.

The dark-haired TV presenter has had a long career in the gardening world.

So, who is Diarmuid Gavin? Meet The Great Gardening Challenge presenter!

Who is The Great Gardening Challenge presenter Diarmuid Gavin?

Anyone who has watched the new Channel 5 show will have been acquainted with the show’s presenter Diarmuid.

Diarmuid Gavin was born in London in 1964. However, when he was just a month old his family moved to Ireland. He grew up in Dublin.

The 55-year-old is married and has a daughter.

His wife, Justine, is the daughter of Ronan Keane – a former Chief Justice of Ireland and his daughter, who was born in 2004, is called Eppie.

Diarmuid’s name explained

The garden expert has a traditional Irish name – Diarmuid.

Diarmuid means “‘without enemy’ and was the name of early kings, legendary heroes and saints” according to BabynamesofIreland.com.

In terms of pronunciation, according to pronouncenames.com, Diarmuid is pronounced ‘Dear-muid’

with muid – rhyming with the word squid.

The Great Gardening Challenge – Diarmuid Gavin’s career

The garden connoisseur runs his own gardening company, Diarmuid Gavin Design.

Diarmuid has participated in the Royal Horticultural Society’s Chelsea Flower Show a huge nine times, he’s won gardening awards and has published a range of gardening books.

He’s no stranger to TV, taking part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2004 and Only Fools on Horses in 2006.

Diarmuid is joined by Mark Gregory, Carol Klein and Nicki Chapman on The Great Gardening Challenge.

WATCH THE GREAT GARDENING CHALLENGE ON CHANNEL 5 FROM JULY 2ND 2019 AT 8 PM.