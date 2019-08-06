Meet Laverne Antrobus from Channel 5's Violent Child, Desperate Parents

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

If you’re after a hard-hitting documentary or real-life series then Channel 5 is the place to be. From Nightmare Tenants, Slum Landlords to Released to Kill Again, Channel 5 is always pushing out shocking new shows.

Now, another eye-opening watch is here in the form of Violent Child, Desperate Parents. Many parents nationwide struggle with violent children to the point where some of them can’t even leave the house.

With parents at breaking point and some at the brink of marital breakdown, it’s time for the UK’s parents to get some help.

And, for a docuseries like this, there’s one person for the job. So, who is Laverne Antrobus? And what role does she play on the show?

Who is Laverne Antrobus?

Laverne Antrobus is the presenter and psychologist on Channel 5’s Violent Child, Desperate Parents.

She’s a child and educational psychologist and works at the Tavistock and Portman NHS trust.

Laverne was born in 1966 making her 54 years old in 2019. She’s worked as a consultant child and educational psychologist for 25 years and her experience certainly shows on Channel 5’s Violent Child, Desperate Parents.

According to The Huffington Post, before becoming a psychologist Laverne worked as a primary school teacher.

And since becoming a psychologist she has worked in local authorities in London supporting teachers to manage children with difficult behaviour in the classroom.

What other work has Laverne Antrobus done?

As well as appearing on Violent Child, Desperate Parents, Laverne has also taken part in some other TV documentaries.

In 2011 she appeared in Carrot or Stick? A Horizon Guide to Raising Kids, in 2004 she was in Little Angels, she’s been on BBC’s Breakfast and Newsnight and Secret Lives of Five Year Olds.

Aside from appearing on TV, Laverne also does charity work. Laverne chairs the African charity Siya Phulaphula “We Listen” and she’s also a trustee of the charity ChildHope UK.

She also writes for the BBC, specifically in the Bitesize section of their website.

What is Violent Child, Desperate Parents on Channel 5?

Violent Child, Desperate Parents (or My Violent Child, as it’s also known) is a four-part docuseries that takes a look at the growing number of families across the UK dealing with having a violent child.

Series 3 episode 1 airs at 10:15 pm on Channel 5 from Tuesday, August 6th 2019.

Episode 1 sees Laverne step in to help out Debbie and her eight-year-old son Joe, whose uncontrollable rages dominate the entire family.

If you miss an episode of the programme, then you can catch up via Channel 5’s on-demand service, My5.

