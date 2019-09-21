Meet the cast of Celebrity 5 Go to Spain: An actress, journalist and chef is in the mix!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Barging, Camping and Motorhoming are just some of the things that celebrities have been getting up to on the Celebrity 5 Go… series.

The Channel 5 series first started in 2011 with a group of famous facing heading to Turkey, but now there’s a new group of celebrities and they’re going to Spain.

Sunday, September 22nd will see a back to back showing of all four episodes of Celebrity 5 Go to Spain.

So, without further adieu, Let’s meet the Celebrity 5 Go to Spain cast!

Celebrity 5 Go to Spain cast: Anne Diamond

Broadcaster and journalist Anne Diamond is taking part in Celebrity 5 Go to Spain.

Anne was born in Malvern, Worcestershire in 1954. Her media career covered TV, radio and pantomime.

She appeared on TV-am’s Good Morning Britain from 1983-1988 as well as Loose Women, The Wright Stuff and Celebrity Big Brother.

Nick Owen

Someone who also worked alongside Anne on TV-am is Nick Owen.

He and Anne presented the breakfast TV show in the 1990s.

The 71-year-old comes from Hertfordshire and has four children.

Nick was married to Jill Lavery for 32 years but the pair divorced in 2009. He’s now in a relationship with Vicki Beevers.

She’s back from Australia for good! pic.twitter.com/yrVwpJuzxm — Nick Owen (@nickowentv) September 14, 2019

Ainsley Harriott

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re sure to have heard of celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott.

The chef is also a TV presenter and entertainer. Ainsley is probably best known for presenting Ready, Steady, Cook from 1994-2010.

Ainsley was born in Paddington, London in 1957 and broke into the food industry as an apprentice commis chef in London’s West End.

Celebrity 5 Go to Spain cast: Christine Hamilton

Sixty-eight-year-old Christine is the wife of former-Conservative MP Neil Hamilton.

She was born November 10th, 1949, in Bournemouth and studied sociology at York University.

Today, she’s an English media personality and author. Christine has appeared on many TV shows in her time including The Wright Stuff and Loose Women. In 2002 she took part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and came third.

Vicki Michelle

Vicki, 67, comes from Chigwell, Essex. She was born on December 14th, 1950.

The actresses’ TV career kicked off in 1970 when she appeared on Softly, Softly: Task Force. Vicki is best known for her role as Yvette Carte-Blanche in the BBC television comedy series ‘Allo ‘Allo! She also plays Patricia Foster in Emmerdale.

She was a contestant on series 14 of I’m A Celebrity and came seventh. Vicki was also a panellist on Big Brother’s Bit On The Side.

How to watch Celebrity 5 Go to Spain

With the Celebrity 5 Go to Spain cast out of the way, it just leaves the question of when you can watch the programme.

Celebrity 5 Go to Spain airs on Channel 5 from 1:15 pm on Sunday, September 22nd 2019.

All four episodes of the show will play back-to-back, finishing at 5:05 pm. However, if you miss the show, you can always catch up on the My5 Player.

The series sees the five celebrities travel all over Spain. They tour Benidorm, Valencia, Benitachell and Madrid on the Channel 5 show.

WATCH CELEB 5 GO TO SPAIN ON CHANNEL 5 AT 1:15 PM ON SEPTEMBER 22ND 2019.

