Channel 5 is back with another one of their reality life swap series and this one’s looking like a belter.

Last year saw ten celebrities ditch their usual glitz ‘n’ glam and swap it for life on the farm. They upped the ante earlier in 2019 when they took more celebs to an Arizonan ranch which made for a hilarious watch. Particularly as Louie Spence proved himself to be the best cowboy out there!

But this autumn we return to the farm for a second time, with a whole new cast of celebs taking on the challenge.

So, who are the ten Celebs on the Farm this year?

Hayley Hughes

First up in Love Island star and beloved ditzy blonde Hayley Hughes.

The 23-year-old Scouse beauty is a model and reality star and probably not used to getting down and dirty in the muck.

She’s definitely going to be one of the funniest contestants to watch, but she sure does know how to pull off farmer gear!

Artem Chigvintsev

Last year saw Strictly dancer Gleb Savchenko take home the crown, so Artem is probably hoping some of his luck will rub off on him this year!

Artem is 37-years-old and has been professionally dancing for the past 16 years.

Artem was part of the Strictly Come Dancing family before he moved to work on the American Dancing With The Stars.

Charlie Edwards

Charlie is a 26-year-old boxer who is currently the WBC flyweight world champion.

Humble work on the farm may be world’s away from the high profile and glamorous world of boxing but he’ll definitely be the muscle of the farming team.

James “Arg” Argent

Arg is all over the telly at the moment!

Not only is he currently being featured on the Channel 4 Sink or Swim SU2C special but he’s also taking on Celebs on the Farm. Swimming the English Channel and mucking down at a Sussex farm? It’s been a big summer for the TOWIE star.

Crissy Rock

Christine Murray – known professionally as Crissy Rock – is a 60-year-old comedian and actress hailing from Liverpool.

She is most well-known for her role in the 1994 film Ladybird, Ladybird and for playing Janey York in Benidorm from 2007 to 2011.

Celebs on the Farm is not Crissy’s first stint on reality telly though, as she competed in the 2011 series of I’m A Celeb and Celebrity Come Dine With Me a year later.

Let’s hope that if Crissy can keep her cool in the jungle then she’ll be able to on the farm!

Kadeena Cox

Kadeena Cox, MBE is a 28-year-old paralympian from Leeds.

Before she fell ill, Kadeena competed in athletics and was angling to be on Britain’s skeleton team. But in 2014 doctors – who initially thought she had suffered a stroke – diagnosed Kadeena with multiple sclerosis.

Just two years after her diagnosis, Kadeena was competing in the 2016 Rio Paralympics as a T38 athlete in sprinting. She won the gold for 400m sprint that year – which she set a world record for – a silver in the T35-38 4x100m relay and a bronze in the T38 100m!

Let’s see if Kadeena can bring that winning streak to the farm this year.

David Potts

Bolton-born David has made a bit of a name for himself as a reality celeb since he appeared on Ibiza Weekender.

The E4 star has since gone on to try and find love on Celebs Go Dating and is now looking at Celebs on the Farm as his next mission.

Tina Malone

Tina Malone is a 56-year-old actress, writer, director, and producer.

She is best known for playing Mimi Maguire in the Channel 4 series, Shameless, but has also – like many of her other Celebs on the Farm co-stars – featured in other reality series.

Notably, Tina starred in the sixth series of CBB back in 2009 and Sky Living’s Celebrity Four Weddings a year later.

Paul Merson

Football pundit Paul has been in the sporting industry since the early ’80s when he began his career as a young player himself.

Now 51-years-old, Paul sticks to punditry but has previously been both a football player and manager. Paul has 600 appearances as a pro player under his belt including 21 caps for the England national football team!

Paul played at both the 1992 UEFA European Championship and the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

Caprice

Caprice Bourret is a 57-year-old model, actress, and socialite originally from California.

She moved to London in 1996 to pursue her modelling career, but eventually founded her business By Caprice here in collaboration with Debenhams.

Caprice has also found fame by appearing in reality series such as Celebrity Big Brother, Britain’s Next Top Model and Project Catwalk.

