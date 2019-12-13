Meet the Celebrity 5 Christmas in Lapland cast: Christoper Biggins to Rustie Lee!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The Christmas season is well and truly upon us which means the festive series Chrimbo movies are all over the TV.

Channel 5 is joining in with all the Christmas action with Celebrity 5 Christmas in Lapland airing on Friday, December 13th 2019. The programme kicks off at 10 pm and lasts one hour and 35 minutes.

Ready for a festive adventure are the five celebrities taking part. The famous faces head to Rovaniemi, the capital of Lapland.

The celebrities travel the country, going through forests and gliding past frozen lakes – it doesn’t get much more Christmas-sy!

Let’s meet the Celebrity 5 Christmas in Lapland cast!

Celebrity 5 Christmas in Lapland cast: Christopher Biggins

Bringing a whole load of energy to the Lapland trip is Christoper Biggins.

Christoper is well known for appearing in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Porridge, Psychoville, Plebs and more.

He is 70 years old and has been in a civil partnership with Neil Sinclair since 2006.

Joe Pasquale

Comedian Joe Pasquale is no stranger to TV shows. The 58-year-old hails from Essex and has previously taken part in The Price is Right, Sugar-Free Farm, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and more.

Now, he’s starring in Celebrity 5 Christmas in Lapland in 2019.

Joe has 42,000 followers on Twitter. Follow him @itreallyisjoe.

Rev Richard Coles

Church of England priest Richard Coles is up for a trip to Lapland this December.

Rev Richard is a musician and journalist and lives with his civil partner Reverend David Coles.

The 57-year-old has over 200,000 Twitter followers and describes herself in his bio as: “Former Communard, co-presenter of Saturday Live, Chancellor of the University of Northampton, Vicar of Finedon.”

Celebrity 5 Christmas in Lapland cast: Rustie Lee

TV presenter, master baker, actress and musician Rustie Lee is also ready for some festive fun.

The TV personality is no stranger to celebrity shows as she previously took part in Celebrity Super Spa and Who’s Doing The Dishes.

Rustie was born in Jamacia but now resides in Birmingham, UK.

Sue Holderness

Sue Holderness is an English actress. She was born in 1949 in Hampstead, London and now lives in Windsor.

The 70-year-old is probably most recognised for appearing in Only Fools and Horses.

Sue is married to Mark Piper and the pair have two children.

