The 2019 UK version of World’s Strongest Man has recently premiered on Channel 5 with three new episodes.

During those three episodes, UK’s Strongest Man‘s gave us a flavour of the greatest achievements of this year’s contestants.

As it was in 2018, Dan Lobb returned to host the Channel 5 series, but the TV host had a tennis career before turning his attention into presenting gigs.

So who is Dan Lobb? Here’s what Reality Titbit found about the former tennis player, as well as his age, presenting career and social media presence.

Who is Dan Lobb?

Dan Lobb is a retired tennis player, born and raised near Winchester, Hampshire. He was born on January 7th, 1972 and he is 47 years old.

He has a successful tennis career behind his back, before moving into presenting breakfast and daytime shows.

Dan Lobb’s tennis career

Dan gained a tennis scholarship from the University of Tennessee and he graduated from the school of Business with high honours.

After coaching at a number of tennis clubs in London, Dan played professionally for three years and reached 18th place on the British ranking list back in 1997.

He retired from playing tennis in 1998 and combined a coaching and modelling career for the next three years.

Dan Lobb’s presenting career

The former tennis player started working on Sky Sports News, before becoming a sports presenter on Sky News in 2009.

Apart from UK’s Strongest Man, he’s best known for co-presenting the ITV breakfast programme Daybreak from 2010 until 2012.

Other TV appearances include his Strictly Come Dancing gig from 2011 when he was paired up with professional dancer Katya Virshilas. He was the second star to be voted off on the series.

Since 2015, he has co-hosted Cowboy Builders on Channel 5.

Dan Lobb on social media

Dan is not active on social media and he currently doesn’t have an Instagram, Twitter or Facebook accounts for the public to access.

