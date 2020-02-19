Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

TV legend Tony Robinson has started his acting career nearly 50 years ago. The actor rose to fame with his role in Blackadder in 1983 alongside Rowan Atkinson, and he has had numerous acting and presenting gigs since then.

A few years ago, he landed his own documentary series called Coast to Coast which was broadcast on Channel 5.

Tony married his third wife Louise Hobbs back in 2011, after a 20-year marriage with Mary Shepherd. He was also married for four years with Barbara Henshall.

So who is Louise Hobbs? Let’s get to know Tony Robinson’s wife a bit more, and find out how long the two have been married.

Meet Louise Hobbs

Louise is 38 years old and works in the public sector. She and Tony met at a restaurant back in 2006. Louise was only 25 years old when she met the 60-year-old actor at the time.

She has a striking height of 5ft 8in or 172 cm. Compared to her, Tony is 5ft 4in or 162 cm tall.

Louise made her first public appearance with Tony at the premiere of his 2006 TV movie Terry Pratchett’s Hogfather.

Louise Hobbs’ own and extended family

Louise’s mother is 69-year-old Pamela Hobbs who is just 4 years younger than Tony.

Louise is a stepmother to Tony’s two children – Laura Shepherd-Robinson and Luke Shepherd-Robinson. Laura is 39 years old, while Luke is 38.

Tony Robinson’s and Louise Hobbs’ relationship

After ending his second marriage in 1992, it wasn’t until 2006 when Tony met with Louise and the two started dating. They moved in together and started living at Tony’s flat in London. The couple spent their first Christmas in the Maldives.

The two got engaged in 2009 when Tony proposed to Louise during a three-week holiday in Malaysia.

Louise has been married to 73-year-old Tony for the past 9 years. The couple tied the knot at a secret ceremony at the Amalfi coast back in 2011.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK