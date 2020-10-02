Channel 5 has brought the new series Our Valley Family – so let’s meet cast members Shania, Nikita and others.

The new programme is dubbed as a reality show which follows the life of a family and their neighbours in Rhondda, Wales.

Our Valley Family premiered on September 27th and since its debut it quickly became a favourite series for many viewers at home on Sunday evenings.

So let’s meet the cast of the series and get to know them better.

Our Valley Family: Meet the cast

The cast of the Channel 5 series consists of Paula and Anthony and their two daughters Shania and Nikita.

Also starring in the programme are their neighbours, Nanny and Dado, who have been married for 50 years. The couple have some adorable and hilarious moments with siblings Shania and Nikita who introduce them to the world of Snapchat filters and TikTok videos.

Information on the cast from Channel 5 says:

“Dado is going deaf, Nanny needs a stairlift – they’ve been married for 50 years and they’re both completely baffled by Instagram.

“And finally, there’s cousin Coral the local beautician – now she’s got an opinion about everything.”

Clip-in veneers and blue slushpuppies do not mix. Catch #OurValleyFamily tonight at 9pm. pic.twitter.com/W2LRiUTLGJ — Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) September 27, 2020

Find Shania and Nikita on Instagram

Well, while you will struggle to find Nanny or Dado on Snapchat or TikTok, Shania and Nikita are active social media users.

We found some of Shania’s online profiles. You can find her on Twitter @Shania_gilly and on Instagram under the handle @shaniaa_gill. Her Instagram is private at the time of writing.

As for Nikita, her Insta account is also private but you can try to give her a follow @nikitaviolet_. On her bio, Nikita writes that she stars on the new Channel 5 show.

She does have a public account @nikitaviolet_music where she shares cover videos. She is clearly an aspiring singer in the works.

What about Paula and Anthony?

We also found Paula on social media!

She has a Facebook account where she regularly shares about her upcoming appearances on Our Valley Family.

According to her profile, she is a former sales assistant at Asda Living. You can find her husband Anthony on Facebook here.

